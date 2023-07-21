A young man was so overjoyed with his new automobile that he slept in the car the whole night

His sister discovered him fast asleep in the vehicle, wrapped in a warm blanket while he snored in the front seat

South Africans shared their accounts of being overly enthusiastic about their new automobiles

An Eastern Cape man was ecstatic that he bought a new car and slept in it!

The man's sister found him fast asleep in his car because he wanted to spend the first night with his new love.

Man sleeps in his new car in funny TikTok video

The man's experience seems to be shared, as South Africans have also done some of the most hilarious things to celebrate that they have a new car. The man's experience was posted by @zowdz, who is his sister. She showed how she went outside one morning and found her brother fast asleep, wrapped in a warm and thick blanket to keep the cold out.

The man's experience is exceptional, considering fewer young people are buying cars, according to TimesLive.

As she tried to wake him up, he did not budge and instead covered his head, clearly wanting to be left alone with his new set of wheels. Watch the video here:

Car owners share their funny anecdotes of buying cars for first time

South Africans were eager to share what they did when they bought their cars for the first time.

Omnific Skenk Makhubele said:

"I woke up ten times looking through the windows. Even now, I just went to the window."

Bom added:

"This was me when I bought my first car. Next day you wake up in the middle of the night to check if it is still there."

Mandie969 also did this.

"I did this in 2007. It's a wonderful experience to afford to own a ride for the first time finally."

Tumelo Mogale knows the feeling.

"The feeling of leaving your car in the garage all alone on its first day is unbearable."

User8123355105812 went through the most with his new car.

"I did the same thing; worse, I used to eat my lunch in my car at work for almost a month."

Woman presses immobilizer because she's happy with new car

The woman loved the sound the immobilizer makes when the car is locked and looked at it happily and with a smile on her face after pressing it.

