A Gauteng stunner purchased a 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback and shared a video of herself locking it multiple times on TikTok.

The woman's happiness was evident as she repeatedly pressed the immobilizer and looked at her new car with joy

The woman's purchase of the new whip was met with positive reactions from netizens, who flocked to the comment section to congratulate her

A young teacher celebrated her new car by locking it a few times. Image: @officialmrsjay

Source: TikTok

A Gauteng Pedi woman flexed her new car and locked it multiple times in a TikTok video.

The sound of the car immobilizer as she locked her car sounded like music to her ears, and he did not hide how happy she was.

The Diepsloot teacher, @officialmrsjay, flaunted her brand-new car and looked at it with great pride as she pressed the immobilizer repeatedly.

The woman purchased a 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback. The Hatchback is a beauty of a beast with a modern interior and comfortable seats. It also has a 1.8-litre engine, and the Hybrid version has a petrol and electric hybrid powertrain. It is always wonderful to see young women who are professionals buying their dream cars. Going into Women's Month, which is next month, this story is inspiring.

To watch her hilarious appreciation of her new car, watch the video here:

South Africans love her new car and compliment her beautiful new car

Netizens flocked to the comment section to show love to her beautiful automobile.

Funi_kie said:

"How I love this car."

User2039734992285 commented:

"Nice car."

Noxolo Gamede added:

"My dream car."

Boikhutso pointed out:

"It looks beautiful."

User1093381208563 also commented.

"Hoot for control."

Source: Briefly News