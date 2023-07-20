This poor woman lost the car of her dreams just a month after buying it with her hard-earned money

TikTok user @giftngwira7 shared a video showing the day she bought it and the day she lost it

Supportive people took to the comments to let the woman know that more blessings are coming

A woman was left with a broken heart just a month after buying her dream car. Sharing her sad story, the lady was showered with support.

This woman's heart broke when she lost the car of her dreams just a month after buying it. Image: TikTok / @giftngwira7

Being able to buy your first car is a monumental milestone. This woman went big and bought a BMW M series, not knowing it would be gone in less than a month.

Mzansi woman shows off gorgeous BMW M series she lost in accident

TikTok user @giftngwira7 shared a video in which she showed the day she got her BMW M series car, and then the day she lost it.

In the caption, she explained that she was on her way to her grandparents when she had an accident that totalled her beautiful car. She was a mere five minutes from her destination.

See the video and full caption below:

People reached out to the woman to show support, letting her know this is not the end

Seeing this video had many people filled with emotion. Some let the woman know that better things are coming and she must not give up.

Read some of the comments:

user3681114152996 dropped advice:

“Ncese sthandwa...kuzoza Range manje xola accept and be easy with your self ”

user2210294289320 shared:

“There’s more coming!!! I’m a living testimony. When I turned 21 my parents bought me an Audi S4 Line, and on my birthday, it crashed”

ntombi_ifikile knows the pain:

“Bought my car, and in four months, I got into an accident. It’s painful, it doesn’t make sense kodwa kuzokhanya mama.”

Breeya Nokuthula said:

“At that time you told the wrong people about your journey, glad you got out okay and gurl, you got taste kwi Moto dammmmm”

Woman wins car and crashes it immediately, video of how brand new whip got totalled has jaws dropping

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman won a car competition but barely got to enjoy her car. People shared their opinions on the post showing how she had an accident.

People had many questions after watching the video. Netizens discussed some rules they have when getting a car for the first time.

A post on Twitter by @CD_Musgrave shows how one woman crashed her car after winning it. The lady lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a barricade.

