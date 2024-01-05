South African celebrities shared their New Year's resolutions with Briefly News for 2024.

Wiseman Mncube aims to approach the year without expectations, focusing on hard work

Khosi Twala is determined to push herself further, prioritising personal growth

Inno Matijane aspires to excel in both the DJing and business industries, aiming for international success

A new year means a fresh start for many people. For some South African stars, 2024 is a year to focus on their careers, find love and aim higher.

Wiseman Mncube, Khosi Twala and Inno Matijane share their 2024 resolutions. Image: @wiseman_mncube, @khosi_twala and @innomatijane

SA celebs share their New Year's resolutions

Briefly News spoke to some top celebrities who laid out their plans for 2024. Many said their goal is to become better and achieve more than what they did last year.

Wiseman Mncube says he doesn't have expectations

Briefly Awards nominated actor Wiseman Mncube admitted that he had a fruitful 2023 because he managed to secure several top roles. The Wife star said he will take each role as it comes in 2024, but he is not setting his expectations too high. He said:

"2023 has been great for me so this year I told myself that I won’t be looking forward to anything but I will continue working hard and receive what’s meant for me with both hands.

"Expectations sometimes come with disappointments but working hard and collecting what comes your way is a blessing that you celebrate at the end."

Khosi Twala wants to push herself further

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala said she wants to reach for the stars and explore her full potential in 2024. The Briefly Awards nominee added that she also wants to mind her business and secure the bag.

"My new year resolutions are staying in my bag and minding what pays me.

"Last year I learnt the hard way that people will project their fears and failures onto others, and that has nothing to do with me. I want to push myself even harder and reach the stars ✨

"But most of all, I wanna be happy and content. There’s life more meaningful beyond all of this (fame & fortune)"

Inno Matijane wants to conquer the business and DJing industries

Media personality Inno Matijane has a lot of plans for this year. The stunner who recently launched her career in the DJing industry also told Briefly News that she wants to become the best queer DJ in Mzansi.

Not only that, Inno wants to excel in the business world and also establish a better relationship with God

"My 2024 resolution is changing people's lives with my talent. Becoming one of the biggest queer DJs in 2024, and travel internationally with this career.

I also want to continue to let my spirit of entrepreneurship live on in 2024. I want to create an empire that is unshakable and change people's lives.

"One of the resolutions is having a stronger relationship with God and finally finding the love of my life. I want a spontaneous love this year that was fully designed for me and my happiness."

