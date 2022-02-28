A teacher has changed the learning game by dancing and singing in order to get his students to be interested in lessons

The teacher was not named but a 59-second clip of him teaching his students the difference between needs and wants has gone viral

Cyber citizens are beyond impressed by the teacher's knack for making learning fun and keeping the attention of his young students

A video of a teacher singing songs and doing dances in order to help his class learn has warmed hearts across Mzansi. The unnamed teacher had his primary school learners on the feet and their attention only on him.

He taught them the difference between needs and wants as well as what the word 'hope' means through means of song and dance. The kids seemed to be extremely interested in his methods and participated with an insane amount of excitement and energy.

The 59-second clip was shared on Twitter by popular user @kulanicool. Social media users have commended the teacher for his commitment to making education a fun experience for impressionable minds.

The video gained over 48 000 views and more than 2 900 likes:

Social media users commend the teacher for making learning fun while sharing some jokes

@elungile said:

"These are the teachers that make children wake up with a spring in their step! Love it! Then some grumpy jealous going-nowhere teacher somewhere will complain that his class is too noisy. I pray he won't get discouraged."

@Vho_Tshikhushi wrote:

"The teacher I never had."

@Langi_Matamela shared:

"Absolutely heartwarming to see such passion and energy, considering the number of those doing teaching just to escape unemployment. Teaching is a great calling and you need a heart for it!!!"

@MondlyShezi responded with:

"No lesson is more memorable like a lesson like this one where a teacher makes sure it's a memorable one man. God bless such teachers, such teachers are like treasure to the learners."

@sneh_m_ tweeted:

"Not me grinning from the beginning till the end, I look like an idiot in front of people but this just makes my heart so happy."

@Nthabie0102 added:

"He's the kind of teacher that makes our children excited when thinking about school."

