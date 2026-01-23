“I’m Single”: SA Digs Up Clip of Fraudulent Modelling Agency’s Ivo Suzee Discussing His Dating Life
- A video surfaced of Ivo Suzee being interviewed about his dating life, where he described the type of women he prefers to date
- The man, who is accused of running a fake modelling agency, revealed he eats raw meat
- The video comes after 20-year-old Lerato Molelwang accused him of exploitation and public humiliation
A video of a man accused of running a fake modelling agency has resurfaced, showing him speaking about his dating life and unusual lifestyle choices. TikTok page @nceshdee123 posted the video on 18 January 2026 with the caption:
"We have a new problem 😤 Please make him famous so that he can stop doing this to young girls."
The video comes after a woman posted a video on 15 January 2026. She stated that she was exploited and publicly humiliated by a modelling and casting agency called African Casting. As reported by Briefly News, the woman, Lerato Molelwang, claimed she never signed any contract with the agency and was misled under false pretences. She is now exploring legal action against the individual owner of the agency.
What Ivo Suzee said about dating?
In the resurfaced video, Ivo is sitting in the back of a car being asked about his dating life. He says he’s currently single and explains that he doesn’t really do traditional dinner dates. He usually just drinks water and lets his date order whatever she wants. He adds that when he was younger, some women found this boring, but now he’s much more selective about who he goes out with.
Before meeting someone, he asks a few simple questions to see if it’s even worth meeting up. He says he prefers women who are agreeable, submissive, kind, fun, and not into drama. According to him, he has plenty of stories to tell, so the dates are never boring for the women.
The conversation then shifts to his lifestyle habits. Ivo reveals that he had raw ground lamb for breakfast because it was quick and easy to find, along with a few dates. He also says he doesn’t use deodorant, shampoo, soap, or perfume. He claims women often tell him he smells good, and only later are shocked to find out he hasn’t used shampoo or deodorant in years.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi slams Ivo Suzee
Social media users shared their thoughts on the TikTok page @nceshdee123's video, stating:
@Rude homi3 joked:
"His brother is very proud of him🤣🤣🤣"
@soul decay asked:
"Where did you get this video?"
@Vusumuzi commented:
"Background sound was not necessary😏🚮"
@ƙαցιιιടσ shared:
"Broke girls are not to blame. It's this one. Does he even have documents?"
@Senwelo Gabriel Ditshego wrote:
"This is AI."
@Miss asked:
"What justice are we talking about?"
@Lady bird added:
"It's 'you're a criminal' for me 😂😂😂 Straight to the point."
