A Twitter video of a musician from Cape Town went viral as he showed off the love of his life

In the video, the musical artist named Bravo Le Roux was spending quality time with his leading lady

The video went viral as many thought the couple looked very close together in the clip

Online users had much to say after seeing a local artist named Bravo Le Roux with his significant other. In the video, the two were sharing food most adorably.

A Cape Town musician, Bravo Le Roux, made a video with his girlfriend, and the cute moment went viral. Image: witter/@Ke_Arturo

Source: UGC

The video posted on Twitter made rounds. People commented on how gorgeous the singer and his partner were.

Twitter video of Bravo Le Roux and girlfriend sets Twitter on fire

In a video by on Twitter, musician Bravo Le Roux shared something to eat with his significant other. In the clip, they were feeding each other while touching and hugging.

Watch the video below:

South Africans think Cape Town musician and girlfriend are cute

Many people were fascinated by the couple. Netizens love seeing happy couples, and peeps could not help but notice details that prove the two's love.

@LZukane commented:

"Yoh she’s bad. Bro is winning in life."

@muimbi_princem commented:

"Is that a love bite? Is there real men still doing thi? Here you can see that a black man scored 10/10 here. We are winning."

@Onethickmummy commented:

"I love them."

