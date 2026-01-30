947 radio personality Anele Mdoda's husband took to Instagram to celebrate their traditional wedding, one month after it happened

Anele's husband, Prince Bonelela 'Buza' James, shared a heartfelt message, reflecting on their union, praising Anele's "makoti attire"

Fans of the couple took to the comments section to celebrate their milestone, with many praising their love story and wishing them well

Anele Mdoda's husband celebrated their marriage one month after their traditional wedding. Image: Anele Mgudlwa

Anele Mdoda's husband, Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James, took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's recent traditional wedding, reflecting on the significance of their union.

The couple, who had a honeymoon in Switzerland, first held a traditional white wedding before their traditional African wedding.

Buzza's heartfelt Instagram post reflected on these dynamics in addition to gushing over his radio host wife.

Buzza, who is a lawyer by profession, wrote on Instagram, in part:

"She wears the makoti attire (Amadaki) not out of obligation, but out of her deep love for our culture, my family, and this sacred journey we walk together. I thank the Lord Jesus Christ for I am truy blessed beyond words."

See Buzza's post on Instagram below:

Fans unite with love and well-wishes

Social media exploded with excitement as fans flooded the comments section, expressing their support and admiration for the couple.

One user on IG, @zintlem_, commented:

"A person who loves their partner so much! It's so beautiful to watch. Ah, Mthawelanga 🙌🏼."

Another user, @preshbetshwana, wrote:

"Thanks for the kind words, son-in-law! It's very heart warming to know that our girl, whom we love to bits,is loved so much! 🙌🔥A good wife comes from the Lord! You are truly blessed!"

@FirstLadyThoz said:

"Ah, Mthawelanga 🙌🏽❤️. May God bless you always in your journey 🙌🏽."

Another gushing fan, @malapanetawana, added:

"One can't buy this outfit at Pick n Pay. It's approved by mother Africa, father God and ancestors. Congratulations, royal love birds."

@cebo_treasure shared:

"Yaze yayinhle into yenu 🙌. You’re both blessed to have each other 😍."

@anastatiamokgubu said of Anele:

"She keeps on glowing 😍."

@madame_presh added:

"She’s definitely enjoying her makoti attire! May God continue to bless your union 🙏🏿💍."

@zibuyilephungula12 said:

"Ah Mthawelanga!❤️😍 I love this union and may God continue to bless you, love birds😍."

@ceceliamuyan said:

"Watseba I've been noticing the same thing ka Anele. Yoh, o hlomphile monna hae. It's so beautiful and I love this for them. Re ikgantsha ka wena, Anele."

@lerato_jay_tee commented with a popular biblical scripture:

"He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord."

Another user, @phakathisindi_tajmahal, showed how even strangers can resonate with the couple's love story, typing:

"I love this for you. Almost as if I know you personally."

One user, @moon_kid12, echoed other users' sentiments, writing:

"Ah, Mthawelanga 😍 . This is such a beautiful union 🫶🏾. May the Lord bless your family 🙌🏾."

Anele and Buzza were celebrated for their union. Image: buzza_james

