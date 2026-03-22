Western Cape content creator CoolStory Bru shared a clip of Kurt Darren's brand new song, and the title alone was enough to get South Africans talking

The song sees the veteran Afrikaans pop star jumping on one of the biggest internet memes of 2025

South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of laughter, confusion and some very strong opinions

Cool Story Bru on the right, and Kurt Darren on the left. Images: @Cool Story Bru

Source: Facebook

CoolStory Bru from the Western Cape had South Africa stopping to listen after sharing a clip of Kurt Darren's latest release on 21 March 2026. The video showed the album cover for the new song, titled Six 7, followed by a short clip of the track where Kurt sings:

"We could do it all over again, six seven six seven, we could do it all over again, six seven six seven."

CoolStory Bru shared his thoughts, asking:

"Kurt Darren, what have you done?! 😂😂😭"

Kurt Darren is one of South Africa's most celebrated Afrikaans pop stars. He has been in the industry since 1995 and won seven South African Music Awards between 2007 and 2011. Many of his fans went on to explain that with the new song, he could be trying to tap into the viral 6-7 internet meme that took over in 2025.

This 6-7 meme originated from a drill rap song called Doot Doot (6 7) by American rapper Skrilla. The trend was then further pushed into mainstream culture by basketball players and a young boy who became known as the 67 Kid after a video of him yelling the phrase at a game went viral.

Watch the Facebook clip here.

Mzansi discusses Kurt Darren's new song

South Africans had a lot to say and very few of them held back after Facebook user @Cool Story Bru shared his clip:

@Candy Ya Bafokeng asked:

"What is 67, his age?"

@Deleen Joubert said:

"Maybe that's the only words he remembers. Typical African song, same three words over and over."

@Aishaa Claire Botha quoted:

"That comment — I'm gonna set this as my alarm clock so I can wake up before it plays."

@Lebo Leabile noted:

"67 minutes — Mandela Day. The song will be on high rotation."

@Robin Emanuel Billett joked:

"No AI was harmed in the making of this song."

@Riana Anna Krüger said:

"You know what kids really like — when middle-aged people start using their slang."

@Kaalan Semmay Pillay said:

"Actually sounds catchy. Great way to market to the younger generation."

@Junaid Nkuna pointed out:

"Bro is trying to ride the current wave. Thing is, these new terms fade out super quickly."

@Ashley Josephus asked:

"He's just clever. What will the kids start listening to?"

@Jan De Jager said:

"At least it sounds better than Hop Hop Spinnekop."

@Peter Latona kept it simple:

"It's lekker, what's your problem???"

Cool Story Bru discussing Kurt Darren’s new song. Images: @Cool Story Bru

Source: Facebook

More on viral SA music moments

Briefly News recently reported on an Eastern Cape nursing home where residents and staff danced to Kurt Darren's Hop Hop Spinnekop .

recently reported on an Eastern Cape nursing home where residents and staff danced to Kurt Darren's . A young man danced to Bernice West's Afrikaans hit and flipped the script on which culture gets to enjoy whose music, and Mzansi had a lot to say about it.

A South African man went completely viral after discovering an Afrikaans hit song for the first time, and his reaction in the clip had Mzansi flooding the comments with pure joy.

Source: Briefly News