A young man posted a dance video to an Afrikaans pop song, flipping the trend of international audiences

The clip shows him dancing and singing along to Bernice West's hit song 'Lyfie' in his living room

Mzansi loved the creative twist, with many viewers saying the song is an absolute banger

A young man on the left and Bernice West, SA singer, on the right. Images: @drippy933's and Bernicewestmusic/Facebook

Source: TikTok

A content creator shared a fun dance video to an Afrikaans pop song, turning the tables on a popular trend that has taken social media by storm. The clip was posted on 5 January 2026 with the caption:

"It should go both ways 😭."

In the video, the young man can be seen in his living room creating a dance routine to Lyfie by Bernice West, a song that many South Africans know and love but don't often see going viral in the same way as amapiano tracks do.

The video starts with text on screen explaining his mission:

"Since white people are getting famous for dancing to amapiano, I'm gonna leave this here."

The gent then breaks into an energetic dance as the song plays, showing that he really enjoys the music despite it not being in his home language. He sings along to the lyrics and does actions that match what the song is saying, proving that great music connects with everyone. The clip gained thousands of views, with people praising him for showing love to Afrikaans music and pointing out that good songs deserve to be celebrated by everyone.

Who is Bernice West?

According to Wikipedia, Bernice West was born Bernice van der Westhuizen on 21 October 2000 in Rustenburg, South Africa. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Swartruggens in North West Province dropped her first single Sonop-Blom on 13 March 2020. She became known after being the runner-up on the TV music reality show Maak My Famous on kykNET. The young artist also took part in the Bohemian Rhapsody music video by Hoërskool Rustenburg choir, which helped her gain more attention in the South African music scene.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the creative twist

Netizens shared their thoughts on TikTok user @drippy933's clip, stating:

@garras_nabii wrote:

"Can someone take the lyrics and create an amapiano version, please. I want to see something 😅"

@🎋ayla suggested:

"You should do 'Kaptein' by Kurt Darren."

@its_your_girl_t🎀❤ added:

"At my school, we sing this in the hall when it's assembly."

@mixo_promise_🇿🇦 gushed:

"I absolutely love this song 🤣 I play it in the car on a Monday morning as a pick me up."

@gummy_worms said:

"Why do I know the full lyrics 😫"

@⋆._ℳ𝒶𝓇𝓎_𐙚˚ joked:

"Your new name is 'Jan' skud hom jan skud hom !!😭😭"

@ginah_themba🇿🇦✨ commented:

"I love whatever is wrong with you 😩😆"

@hlo_ stated:

"If you went to Laerskool, you know that this song is a banger."

@zinhle_ntshangase wrote:

"This is lowkey a banger. I'm gonna stream this song."

A young man doing a dance challenge. Images: @drippy933

