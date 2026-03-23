On Sunday, 22 March 2026, Prince Kaybee posted a picture flaunting his abs on social media, sharing his fitness and weight-loss progress

In the viral mirror selfie, which was reshared on X (Twitter), the Club Controlla hitmaker wore next to nothing

Some social media users defended the award-winning producer, while some suggested why he was sharing the thirst traps on his official social media pages

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Prince Kaybee posted a picture flaunting his abs. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

South Africans reacted to a photo of Prince Kaybee flaunting his abs in his underwear on social media.

The Fetch Your Life producer often shares fitness and weight loss content on his official social media accounts to motivate and advise others.

On Sunday, 22 March 2026, Prince Kaybee channelled Zodwa Wabantu when he shared a photo of his gym progress. He shared that he was on his way to achieving his dream bod. The post was captioned:

“One more layer of fat to burn, then it's abs for the Gods. Good Morning ❤️”

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See the photo by clicking the link.

X (Twitter) user @n_makhubele reshared the photo on their official account, prompting a reaction from fellow user @_asemahle_n, who questioned why Prince Kaybee was sharing a thirst trap every other day. The post was captioned:

“Why kumele asibonise (must he show us) every day?”

See the reaction by clicking the link.

Fans react to Prince Kaybee’s underwear photo

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some defended Prince Kaybee for posting a thirst trap, others criticised him for chasing clout instead of making music to remain relevant. Several explained why Prince Kaybee was posting thirst traps on his socials.

Here are some of the comments:

@Shiax25 argued:

“He is thirsty and low on self-esteem; he feeds on human validation.”

@Dashin57 remarked:

“But ladies do this every day.”

@mphokeo criticised:

“Men sexualise themselves🤮”

@BadGirl30s said:

“That’s how he gets to be talked about, music career still on pause.”

@collen_sambo2 explained:

“Because he gets hyped every time he does it."

@DonaldMathekga remarked:

“Musicians have a second option when their music declines in popularity, which is inevitable: they can be influencers.”

@malumsanz argued:

“If he were a woman, y’all would say he is just clocking it or whatever.”

@sirMLu_Republic suggested:

“Psychologically, he's lonely deep inside. A man doesn't do that for no reason. Or he's trying to impress the secret crush.”

@DlaminiMdala30 asked:

“Why aren’t men demonised for such? If it were women, she would be called all sorts of names.”

@ThatoMasek9590 questioned:

"Why I like shy and quiet men. What is this one doing?"

@aahhtee defended:

"That's what happens when you're in good shape."

SA reacted to a photo of Prince Kaybee in his underwear. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Siv Ngesi’s revealing outfit at event gets mixed reactions

Meanwhile, Prince Kaybee isn't the only South African male celebrity who flaunted their body online.

Briefly News previously reported that Siv Ngesi showed up to an event wearing a daring outfit.

The media personality showed people that he is not shy to experiment with his personal style.

Source: Briefly News