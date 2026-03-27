Tshwane Council has approved steps to initiate disciplinary action against CFO Gareth Mnisi, with a precautionary suspension under consideration

The move follows issues raised before the Madlanga Commission, prompting the city to take a closer look at allegations of tender fraud

Mnisi has been given seven days to explain why he should not be suspended, while an independent investigation into the allegations is set to begin

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The city of Tshwane has initiated disciplinary processes against CFO Gareth Mnisi. Image:@KayaNews/X

Source: Twitter

TSHWANE — The City of Tshwane council has taken a decisive step against its Chief Financial Officer, Mr Gareth Mnisi, by initiating disciplinary proceedings that could see him placed on precautionary suspension.

In a statement issued by Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya, the city confirmed that the council has approved a report outlining the next steps. The decision comes in the wake of issues raised before the Madlanga Commission, which have cast doubt on Mnisi's governance and accountability within the metro.

More on Mnisi's suspension

Mnisi has not yet been suspended. Instead, he has been given seven days to respond in writing, explaining why the council should not proceed with a precautionary suspension. His submission will be considered before a final decision is made.

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Furthermore, the city stated that Mnisi has been on leave this week while the city worked through the procedural steps required to move the matter forward.

An independent investigator will be appointed to examine all allegations against the CFO, a move the city says underscores the seriousness of the situation.

“The city is addressing all allegations relating to financial governance, accountability and oversight with the utmost seriousness,” the statement read.

Mnisi implicated at the Madlanga Commission

Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi landed in hot water after he was implicated in committing tender fraud during Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's testimony at the Madlanga Commission. Evidence presented before the commission, including WhatsApp messages, suggests that Gareth Mnisi was in regular contact with Nkosi over a metro security tender. Testimony indicated Mnisi allegedly assisted Nkosi’s brother in pursuing the contract, despite the company failing to meet multiple bid requirements. The communication, which continued even months after the deadline, has raised serious concerns about procurement interference and governance.

City of Tshwane suspends MMC Morodi

In related news, the City of Tshwane also suspended Member of the Mayoral Committee, Kholofelo Morodi, after she was implicated during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Morodi, an ActionSA member, was named during the testimony of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. Nkosi confirmed that he received internal municipal tender documents from the MMC for Corporate and Shared Services. Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya confirmed Morodi's suspension on 19 March 2026.

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya said they are taking all allegations raised at the Madlanga Commission seriously. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nkosi alleged intimidation from ANC figures

Previously, Briefly News reported that Sergeant Fannie Nkosi alleged that senior members of the African National Congress (ANC) and a Member of Parliament threatened him in an attempt to prevent him from testifying. Nkosi had previously testified in camera, as Witness F, due to safety concerns. Nkosi's affidavit alleged that threats came from senior ANC figures, members of the party's Soshanguve branch and individuals linked to them. Madlanga said Nkosi also referred to a girlfriend of one of the senior ANC members and an unnamed MP among the people connected to the alleged intimidation.

Source: Briefly News