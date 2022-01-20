A grown African man was caught on camera slithering and hissing like a snake, and the people of SA have put it down to witchcraft

Social media user @_amBYRON shared the questionable clip, explaining that the high life just is not worth this nonsense

Fellow Mzansi citizens could not agree more with the person who posted the clip and took to the comment section to discuss what was happening

When you see a grown man slithering and hissing like a snake, what else can you think besides witchcraft or total insanity?! The people of Mzansi are shook over this one.

Social media user @_amBYRON shared a disturbing clip that shows a grown man acting like a snake. Image: Twitter / @_amBYRON

Source: Twitter

In some African cultures, people believe that snakes are the representation of evil and bad omens and if you do your ancestors wrong or dabble in dark witchcraft, you will become one.

Social media user @_amBYRON shared a clip of a grown African man lying on his back, slithering around a BMW while hissing like a snake. This social media user is sure the man sold his soul for riches and this is why he is acting out of sorts. It's just is not worth it.

“Nywe Nywe, soft life, I would rather die poor and resurrect poor.”

The people of Mzansi react to the eye-opening snake man clip

While this might seem like an absolutely outrageous situation to many, it was not a huge shock to a lot of people in Mzansi as they have seen this too many times before.

By the looks of the comments, people agree with the person who posted the clip, saying the man has been possessed as a result of witchcraft. Peeps claim this is a prime example that those promises come with great sacrifice.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Starlet_SF said:

“All that glitters in gold ain’t always gold”

@BasheneA said:

“Hahahaha, the things people do for money neh.”

@TebohoMajoro12 said:

“This guy is from my hometown, known as Tshidiso. That's nothing compared to the other videos of him doing his stuff.”

@ribz_rb said:

@BoniGiven said:

In other ssstrange news, Briefly News reported that a video of an unknown man made its rounds on social media for being downright weird. The short clip, which was uploaded by Twitter user @TboozeSA, shows a grown man slithering on the ground like a snake.

The man seemingly just got out of his BMW, got on the ground and started performing the unusual act while being recorded and watched by local Metro officers who were on the scene. In the video, the man slithers up to the police vehicle and then continues to writhe underneath the car.

@TboozeSA in his caption of the post joked that it must be a BMW thing.

Source: Briefly News