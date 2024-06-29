A TikTok video shows a grade 11 pupil who got his examination marks after writing in June 2024

Many people were impressed by the brilliant student who did the most for his schoolwork

Netizens were blown away after seeing the marked exam scripts of the grade 11 student on TikTok

A young boy in grade 11 showed people his academic performance. Many people were impressed after seeing the child who worked hard.

A grade 11 high schooler's June exams marks were all more than 90%. Image: @vaselineboy1

Peeps were fascinated as they got to see the marks he earned. Netizens could not stop complimenting the young man.

Grade 11 pupil passes June exam expertly

In a TikTok video by @vaselineboy1, one young boy showed that he is a straight A student. In pictures, he showed his mark exam scripts, and his marks averaged over 90%, with 99% in Mathematics, 92% in Chemistry and more. See the post by clicking here.

SA amazed by grade 11 pupil

Many people thought the grade 11 student was amazing. Peeps commented that his work was inspiring.

¿nonii☆¿ said:

"Not only are the marks good the handwriting as well."

The Muffin Man commented:

"I can't even be jealous, I'm just so impressed."

yt:thoriso letsela gushed:

"I wish I was you. I'm deadassss.I'm jealousss.."

Curiie added:

"Not you doing accounting, physics and maths all at once and mastering them."

nehi was amazed:

"92% in Chem is wild but 99% in math is even crazier."

Lolo.Loyisa added:

"When i grow up i wanna be you... (I'm done with high school)."

<3 added:

"You inspire me to be a better me."

Breyaunly begged:

"Listen hear me out we do the same subjects let’s become study buddies."

Matriulant achieves almost 90% pass after losing dad

Briefly News previously reported that a matric student achieved an impressive pass rate of nearly 90%, even in the face of personal tragedy.

The young scholar @paball.oooo_ faced the heartbreaking loss of her father during the crucial mid-June exams, yet her determination and unwavering faith carried her through.

In a TikTok video, the young girl shared the power of resilience and the role of faith in overcoming life's toughest challenges. Despite her heartbreak, she focused on just trying to get through studying despite losing her dad in one of the most important years of her life.

