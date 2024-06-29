A woman hilariously tested her romantic partner's pronunciation game and asked him to pronounce a few English words

The gentleman knew that it was game over just by the glance of the words, he got most of them wrong

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the guy's pronunciation game hilariously funny

A gent hilariously struggles to pronounce difficult English words. Images: @thato_regi, @The Good Brigade

Source: UGC

One woman asked her romantic partner to pronounce a few difficult English words. His pronunciation left netizens in stitches.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @thato_regi, the woman can be seen with a meme picture that challenges people to ask their partners to pronounce a few difficult words.

"Tell your partner to pronounce yacht, buffet, rendezvous, and pneumonia, and tell me if you still want to be with him."

The woman's man was shocked just by the glance of the words. He attempted to pronounce the words. He butchered most of them except "Pneumonia." The woman was having a blast, laughing at the gent.

Woman asks man to pronounce difficult English words

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

Netizens laughed at the guy's pronunciation game

The video garnered over 1 million views, With many online users finding the game to be hilariously funny. Some understand that English is not as easy as it seems.

Rumbidzai Matanga was entertained:

"The way he jumped to pneumonia ."

@DADYSON wrote:

"I don't blame him Rendezvous is a French word."

@Colleen Angela Milne-Warren commended:

"In all fairness. I can't speak Zulu etc. so 100% respect to him!"

@Sis Hope commented:

"Sana I understand rendezvous, but buffet ? "

@Zah shared:

"I won't even go that far I just ask him to say sixty yoh I was shocked to hear him say sikisiti ."

@Abue laughed:

"Bhufeth."

Little girl corrects dad's pronunciation

In another story, Briefly News reported about a kid who corrected her father's English.

The cutie was not having it when she thought her dad mispronounced "lion". The video of her quickly making sure her dad got it right was all the rave. People commented on the video to crack jokes with the dad who brought up the topic of school fees.

