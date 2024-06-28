A brave woman decided to challenge society's norm and anonymously approached a gentleman she liked, making him aware of her feelings

The lady anonymously left a number for the man to call her and later he did and asked her to meet him

The online community reacted to the clip, with many stanning the woman for the bold move and encouraging other ladies to learn a thing or two

A woman shows interest in a male stranger and anonymously leaves her number for him. Images: @misssisanda.

A woman decided to go out of her comfort zone and go after what she wanted. In her case, she wanted to be in a relationship with a stranger she saw in a parking lot.

participated in a TikTok trend where people take videos of strangers they like and post them. In the clip, The TikTok user saw a stranger in a car and liked him. She wrote a letter telling the driver that she liked his passenger friend and would like him to call her back. She left her number on the note and placed it on the car's window screen.

The woman also captured a screenshot, showing that the man got back to her and asked to meet. The two met and the lady did not miss the opportunity to capture the moment. She was all smiles on the day they met.

Woman confesses feelings for male stranger

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens like the woman's bold move

The video raked over 300k views, with many online users stanning the woman for her bold move and some encouraging other ladies to do the same when they see a guy who they like.

@Siphesihle was invested:

"Me I want a part 2 full story time please."

@jabulilemasilela17 commented:

"If I hear someone say they single after this video ngizomnyis(I will beat them)"

@Alicemakoetje was in disbelief:

"Honey borrow me your liver ...whaaat."

@Natasha Motsi was inspired:

"I should try this."

@Princess Zikalala said:

"I love this ❤️❤️."

Lady charms police officer

In another story, Briefly News reported about a lady who serenaded a cop on Valentine's Day.

In the video she uploaded, @duduclemy is inside her car rocking Celine Dion's Love Doesn't Ask Why track. While this happens, the cop is standing outside the woman's car, next to her window, in his full uniform. According to the lady, the law officer wasn't unaware she was recording. He can be seen reacting with a soft smile to the serenade.

