Conservative commentator Candace Owens dropped a trailer for an investigative series focused on Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Charlie Kirk

Owens has continued to push unverified theories about Charlie Kirk's death despite meeting Erika Kirk for over four hours

Viewers flooded the comments calling it a historic moment, with many saying they had been waiting for this since the controversy first broke

Conservative commentator and media personality Candace Owens dropped a trailer for what she called The Bride of Charlie Investigative Series on 25 February 2026, announcing a deep dive into the death of political activist Charlie Kirk and his widow, Erika Kirk. This came just weeks after Owens sat down with Erika Kirk for a reported 4.5-hour meeting, which Erika had hoped would put an end to the speculation Owens had been spreading across her platform. It did not go that way.

Charlie Kirk, co-founder of the conservative organisation Turning Point USA, was assassinated on 10 September 2024. A 22-year-old named Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder. According to prosecutors, Robinson left messages on bullet casings and sent texts to his roommate saying he shot Kirk because he had "enough of his hatred." Robinson had not yet entered a plea at the time of reporting.

What is the Erika Kirk investigative series about?

Owens has stated that Robinson did not act alone and has pointed fingers at Turning Point USA employees, as well as suggesting foreign involvement. These claims have been strongly denied. According to CNN, Erika Kirk brought phone records to the meeting and arranged for Owens to speak with a lawyer about the investigation process. Owens said none of it changed her thinking, adding that she felt that people were being misled about what really happened.

The trailer's release sent the comment section into a frenzy, with many of her followers saying they had been waiting for exactly this.

Watch the YouTube trailer below:

Fans surprised to the Candace Owens Erika Kirk series

@ItsSimplyNani quoted:

"You better keep asking questions because it's the only thing that keeps us free — Charlie Kirk."

@HealingWithinYourself joked:

"Bridgitte Macron is thanking God right now for taking the pressure off his neck..."

@aidabalme laughed:

"Be honest, who came back here once again, aimlessly roaming, impatiently waiting, knowing it's not yet time 😂"

@xplamason1029 said:

"This episode is going to be heard around the world like a battle cry!!!"

@lisamayor7493 wrote:

"The recreated tent was the most sickening thing I've ever seen. Demonic."

@VSSE4pd4 summed it up:

"Erika: 'Stop!' Candace: 'The Bride of Charlie Investigative Series coming out Feb 25th'"

@Assyriana declared:

"This is the Super Bowl equivalent for us 'conspiracy theorists.' Let's freaking go!!!"

@mxtw7910 added:

"This marks a significant time in history. If we want truth and justice for anything that implicates the ruling class, the only way we, the people, will receive it is if we investigate it ourselves."

