“We Are Aliens”: Barack Obama Opens Up About Extraterrestrials, Shuts Down Area 51 Conspiracy Claims
by  Jim Mohlala
3 min read
  • Former US president, Barack Obama said the universe is big enough for life to exist elsewhere, but denied seeing any proof of alien contact during his time in office
  • The former president dismissed long-standing claims that extraterrestrials are hidden inside the secretive military base known as Area 51 in Nevada
  • Decades of UFO reports and government disclosures continue to fuel public curiosity about alien life despite no confirmed evidence of visits to Earth

Former US president Barack Obama has weighed in on one of the world’s biggest mysteries.

Obama
Barack Obama speaks out about the existence of aliens. Images: FOTOKITA and Win McNamee
Source: Getty Images

On 16 February 2026, the former leader shared a clip on Instagram responding to questions about whether aliens are real. The short video quickly drew attention as people across the globe debated what he said about extraterrestrial life and the conspiracies.

Obama explained that the universe is massive and the odds of life existing somewhere are high. However, he said that he saw no proof of alien contact during his time in the White House. He also dismissed claims that extraterrestrials are being hidden at Area 51, a site that has fuelled alien-rumours for decades.

Obama responds to an alien question

The former president stressed that if such a massive conspiracy existed, it would have had to be hidden even from the president.

Area 51 has long been linked to alien theories. The highly classified US Air Force facility in Nevada became a global talking point after reports of strange aircraft tests in the 1950s. In 1947, the so-called Roswell incident in New Mexico intensified suspicions that the US government was concealing proof of alien life.

A history of UFO disclosures

In recent years, the United States government has declassified several reports about unidentified flying objects. These reports confirmed that some sightings remain unexplained, but they did not provide evidence of extraterrestrial life.

Instagram users react to the clip

Instagram users debated in the comments section of the post whether Obama’s response was reassuring or suspicious.

@phil_torres commented:

“Blink twice if the aliens made you say this.”

@bigbeaubrown said:

“Did the aliens make you post this?”

@tobyharriman wrote:

“We are the aliens.👽”

@vbarreiro highlighted:

“Statistically, there are aliens. There are over 200,000,000,000,000 planets in the observable universe. We cannot be the only ones out of all of them that developed life.”

@ohhelloitsmax said:

“This sounds like something someone who has seen aliens would say.”

@mmichmosh commented:

“He’s absolutely right. The universe is so vast that it would be insane to think that there wasn’t intelligent life. We don’t need to have seen aliens to know they exist.”
Aliens
Illustration of a UFO Beaming up a Man. Image: Araron Foster
Source: Getty Images

