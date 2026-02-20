United States President Donald Trump reacted with disgust after the US Supreme Court overturned his tariffs

The courts ruled against Trump after he unilaterally imposed sanctions on over 100 countries, including South Africa

Trump reacted to the news and said that he had a backup plan for his tariffs

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Donald Trump's tariffs have been officially blocked. Image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump said that he has a backup plan for the tariffs he imposed globally, as the United States Supreme Court ruled against his tariffs on 20 February 2025.

Watcher.Guru posted a series of tweets breaking the announcement and Trump’s reaction down on its @WatcherGuru X account. The Supreme Court ruled that Trump exceeded powers by imposing tariffs without Congress’s approval.

Donald Trump reacts to tariff ruling

Trump said that the rulings are a disgrace and added that he has a backup plan for the tariffs.

View the tweet on X here:

This is a developing story that will be updated with new information.

Source: Briefly News