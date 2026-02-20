Donald Trump Reacts As the U.S. Supreme Court Overturns His Tariffs
- United States President Donald Trump reacted with disgust after the US Supreme Court overturned his tariffs
- The courts ruled against Trump after he unilaterally imposed sanctions on over 100 countries, including South Africa
- Trump reacted to the news and said that he had a backup plan for his tariffs
Tebogo Mokwena
United States President Donald Trump said that he has a backup plan for the tariffs he imposed globally, as the United States Supreme Court ruled against his tariffs on 20 February 2025.
Watcher.Guru posted a series of tweets breaking the announcement and Trump’s reaction down on its @WatcherGuru X account. The Supreme Court ruled that Trump exceeded powers by imposing tariffs without Congress’s approval.
Donald Trump reacts to tariff ruling
Trump said that the rulings are a disgrace and added that he has a backup plan for the tariffs.
This is a developing story that will be updated with new information.
Source: Briefly News
