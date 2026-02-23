Internal tensions are rising in the Democratic Alliance (DA) as Ivan Meyer gains support to replace John Steenhuisen

Pressure mounts for a cabinet reshuffle amid concerns over the foot-and-mouth disease, impacting the DA's credibility

Ivan Meyer is viewed as the frontrunner for the agriculture portfolio, with a reshuffle potentially affecting multiple DA ministers

Internal tensions are escalating inside the Democratic Alliance (DA) ahead of its April 2026 federal congress, with senior figures rallying behind Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer as a potential replacement for John Steenhuisen in the national agriculture portfolio.

Broader cabinet reshuffle within Government of National Unity

According to IOL, party insiders said pressure is mounting for a broader cabinet reshuffle within the Government of National Unity (GNU), driven by frustration over the handling of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak and concerns about the DA's standing among farmers. The outbreak, declared a national disaster, has disrupted livestock movement and unsettled export markets. Critics inside the party argued that the crisis has damaged confidence in the agriculture department and weakened Steenhuisen's position, particularly after he confirmed he will not seek a third term as federal leader.

One senior leader said there was broad agreement that agriculture needs a reset, adding that the FMD response had hurt the party's credibility. Steenhuisen has defended the department's approach, stating the outbreak predates his tenure and highlighting improved coordination with provinces. He acknowledged farmers' distress and pledged the government would stop at nothing to contain the disease. AgriSA chief executive Johann Kotzé warned of severe cumulative economic fallout if the outbreak is not swiftly controlled.

Meyer frontrunner to take over the portfolio

Meyer is widely viewed within DA structures as the frontrunner to take over the portfolio. Supporters cite his background in agricultural economics and his Western Cape track record as assets in rebuilding trust with producers and export partners. Provincial leaders from Gauteng, North West and Limpopo have reportedly discussed Meyer's candidacy. A reshuffle could also affect DA ministers, including Siviwe Gwarube, Dean Macpherson, Leon Schreiber, Willie Aucamp and Solly Malatsi.

Political analyst Kedibone Phago of North-West University (NWU) told IOL that stepping down as party leader weakens Steenhuisen's leverage in government, as he would no longer control party deployments. Analyst Levy Ndou added that cabinet posts in South Africa are typically reserved for party leaders, suggesting Steenhuisen's ministerial future is uncertain if he exits the top leadership.

