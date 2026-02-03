An old tweet from Trevor Noah has resurfaced and caused a stir on social media, with people calling the comedian out

The post was uncovered amid the tension between Trevor and President Donald Trump, who threatened to sue him

Social media users have dragged the comedian for filth, calling him names such as sicko, and more

An old tweet from Trevor Noah has caused quiet a stir with people calling the comedian to order. Image: Trevornoah

South African comedian Trevor Noah was recently placed under the spotlight following a resurfaced tweet from 2012.

Following President Donald Trump's remarks about Trevor Noah, users dug up the former the Daiky Show host's tweets, and it did not look pretty.

What Trevor Noah said in old post

A fanpage called @TrumpWarRoom slammed the comedian, saying, "What a SICKO!" To give context to his post, Noah made a disturbing statement about people who have kids and why they should be arrested.

This ignited a flood of salty remarks from social media users, who dragged Noah. Below are some of the reactions:

@Osinteurope stated:

"Noah never had any credibility."

@SharrellAnne2 asked:

"That’s an understatement. What the hell is wrong with these people?"

@cntrpntnews responded:

"Don't be Trevor Noah. Destroyed any future possibility of earning a living in under 24 hours."

@MAGApizzy was enraged:

"He needs to be shipped back to South Africa tonight."

@icomaki2 agreed:

"Agree, some folks are questionable."

@TeamTrump47 asked:

"Between him and Chrissy Tiegen or whatever her name is. Yuck. How do they get away with this?"

One person defended Noah and gave context to his post. @MceeMichael explained, "#swazirules was used to make fun of the then government for making stupid rules. Let's not take it out of context."

Donald Trump continues to slam Trevor Noah

Donald Trump denied allegations of visiting Epstein’s island, criticising Noah personally, and described him as a “lightweight.” He described Noah as “terrible” Noah following the awards ceremony.

Shortly after the jab, he sent out a statement, threatening to sue Noah, and slammed the Grammys, saying they were unwatchable.

"It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty of $," he said.

Noah posts a joke following Trump scare

In a previous report from Briefly News, On Monday, 2 February 2026, South African comedian Trevor Noah shared a stand-up clip after United States President Donald Trump threatened to sue him

Trump threatened to sue Trevor Noah over jokes made during the 68th Grammy Awards that took place on 1 February 2026

Social media reactions were mixed, with some urging Noah to seek legal counsel while others defended his right to free speech. “You know, you know what national anthems are. In many ways, national anthems are the geopolitical equivalent of that thing women do to us men. Like ladies, you know that trick you have for that man in your life, like whenever his ego is bruised, and you have to try and heal it? Yeah, every woman in this room has a trick that works on every man,” Noah said.

