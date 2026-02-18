Trevor Noah is returning to South Africa to speak at an event from 22 to 24 February 2026 in Cape Town

Noah will deliver the keynote address on 22 February and participate in a fireside discussion on Africa’s cultural and creative industries

Trevor Noah's inclusion sparked mixed reactions on social media: some praised his prominence and influence, while others criticised him

Trevor Noah headed back to South Africa. Image: Noam Galai, Christopher Polk/Billboard

United States-based comedian Trevor Noah is heading back to South Africa to headline an event slated for 22 to 24 February 2026.

This comes weeks after Trevor Noah hosted the Grammy Awards for a record sixth consecutive time, where he ruffled a few feathers with some of his jokes.

After United States President Donald Trump threatened to sue Trevor Noah for his Jeffrey Epstein joke, several of the comedian’s haters predicted that he would be deported on the next plane to South Africa.

Now, Trevor Noah is headed back not because he was kicked out of the United States, but because he is headlining a business event in Cape Town.

Trevor Noah returns to SA to headline Standard Bank event

Business Explainer reports that Noah will headline the cocktail evening of Standard Bank’s second African Markets Conference (AMC 2026) scheduled for Cape Town from 22 to 24 February 2026.

Noah will deliver the keynote address on Sunday, 22 February and participate in a fireside discussion focused on “The Power of the Creative Economy on the African Continent”. The session will examine how formalising and investing in Africa’s cultural and creative industries could unlock economic value, create employment and position the continent as a competitive force in global creative markets.

Standard Bank’s second African Markets Conference is expected to attract finance ministers, central bank governors, global asset managers, development finance institutions and multilateral agencies. Senior Standard Bank executives, including Group CEO Sim Tshabalala, will lead technical sessions on market liquidity and capital market development.

SA reacts to Trevor Noah headlining Standard Bank event

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some applauded Trevor Noah’s inclusion, others slammed Standard Bank for choosing him to headline the event.

@FactMoses complained:

“So many young South Africans are interested and involved in the finance and banking sector. It makes no sense to choose a comedian over one of them. I guess Standard Bank don't mind being a joke like Trevor's jokes.”

@notabadguy87878 said:

“Two comedians. The bank and Noah. Both deliver weak jokes.”

@donald34521 claimed:

“This one’s career in America is coming to an end, and now needs us, having ignored us for the longest time.”

@sirfdm said:

“Eish, another Conference to the mighty @CityofCT. I am very keen on seeing @CityTshwane (@nasiphim), @CityofJoburgZA (@DadaMorero) and others competing in this space. 🤞🏽Even Stevie Wonder can see what would be required to compete. ✌🏽 #LetsGetIt.”

@u_bhekani highlighted:

“I see all the mixed emotions comments on Trevor Noah, yet they forget that he's one of the investors of Stitch.”

@FantasticBus asked:

"Why would you hire this clown?"

South Africans reacted to the news that Trevor Noah was heading back home. Image: Theo Wargo

