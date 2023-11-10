Siv Ngesi has shared that he has returned to pole dancing, he did this by sharing a picture of him rocking the pole

The media personality shared a first look into his epic return to the pole and said it felt great to be back

Mzansi shared their thoughts on his post, with some people lauding the dancer for his great physique

Talk about being a devoted pole dancer. Media personality Siv Ngesi has shared that he has returned to pole dancing.

A look into Siv pole dancing

Taking to his X page, Siv Ngesi shared a picture of him rocking the pole, stating it felt great to be back.

He was photographed with another woman who stood firmly on his legs, which were flung up in the air, pulling off a move which proved his core strength.

" Great to be back on the pole!"

SA stunned by Siv's body strength

Netizens shared their thoughts on his post. Some people lauded the pole dancer for his great physique, while others stated that they were inspired by him.

@SthembiD mentioned:

"Yhoooo, you're fit, Siv."

@NthabisengSimp2 exclaimed:

"Wait what!"

@Thape1o shared:

"Woah, let's talk about core strength, she looks strong af too."

@thee_lolly mentioned:

"Definitely a sign to start pole dancing."

@vbthoughts_001 added:

"She’s a beast!"

@zEziminqweno joked:

"My next boyfriend better be this flexy and strong please."

@Ms_kellzz said:

"The core strength needed for this. To add a person on top of that, fitness."

Siv Ngesi's pole dancing dragged

Although most people love this part of Siv Ngesi. Many people dragged him when he introduced his drag alter ego, Sivanna.

The Mzansi LGBTQI community is not too happy about this, and many labelled it performance activism and not caring for them. In essence, fans were not impressed with his work.

Siv's drag alter ego comes out to play at an event

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV presenter Siv Ngesi showed off his dance moves while wearing high and thick heels at an event.

The entertainer wowed his social media followers as they praised him for having that much strength in his ankles.

His drag alter ego, Sivanna, almost came to the party as he carried out his hosting duties at the Clicks event.

