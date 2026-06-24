Gugu Gumede hinted at the possibility of The Polygamist returning for Season 2 after its global success

In a TikTok video that was reposted on X, she shared how international viewers can enhance their viewing experience

Reactions on social media reflected mixed feelings about a potential second season following the death of the show's main character

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Gugu Gumede hinted at ‘The Polygamist’ Season 2. Image: itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Fans of Netflix's hit super-novella The Polygamist may have reason to be hopeful after one of the show's stars hinted that the story could continue beyond its first season. Actress Gugu Gumede, who portrays Joyce Gomora, recently shared how viewers can help improve the chances of the series returning for a second season.

The first season ended on a dramatic note with the death of the show's central character, Jonasi Gomora, who succumbed to complications linked to untreated HIV. Despite the apparent conclusion to his storyline, Gugu Gumede suggested that the door may not be completely closed on The Polygamist, giving fans hope that the popular series could make a comeback for Season 2.

Gugu Gumede hints at The Polygamist Season 2

On Wednesday, 24 June 2026, X user @HeyAnoosha__ shared a TikTok clip of Gumede speaking about the show’s global success. The post suggested that a second season could still be possible. The post was captioned:

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“Okay, so we might get a season 2 of The Polygamist.”

In the video, Gumede expressed gratitude to viewers worldwide for the overwhelming support the series has received.

“Guys, this is incredible. Thank you so much for the support. Honestly. And people keep complaining that they're watching from all over, so I can't say thank you to the support from South Africans. Thank you to the support from everyone all over the globe. And you guys have put us in the number two spot globally. And let's take it up to number one,” Gugu Gumede said.

How fans can ensure The Polygamist returns for Season 2

She also shared how international viewers can improve their watching experience.

“But I do want to say a quick PSA to everyone watching from English-speaking countries, please, I understand the French-speaking countries, the Portuguese-speaking countries, I understand those types of places, but the English-speaking countries, the Americans, the Brits watch with the original language? Zulu with subtitles. OK. Watch in Zulu with subtitles. It's gonna change your whole experience,” she added.

Gumede further explained how fans could influence the possibility of a second season on Netflix.

“And secondly, once you have reached the end of the show, guys, and Netflix asks you, 'Do you like this? Do you love it?’ Give it a heart, and that's how you're gonna get your season 2, OK? I love you,” she suggested.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Gugu Gumede hints at The Polygamist Season 2

Social media users quickly reacted to the idea of a possible second season, with mixed opinions emerging.

Here are some of the comments:

@solobhoni asked:

“Season 2 talking about what?”

@YS_Yutu argued:

“Hopefully not. Great show, enjoyed it. But not every show needs a season 2. It would purely be a money grab. Is there even a second book for source material? Because these shows always go left when they start thinking for themselves.”

@iam_dennison said:

“Maybe 🤔 it was Jonasi dreaming all along with his behaviour 😂 who knows?”

@MakotiAshes remarked:

“We don't want a season 2. Let's leave it. I know they're excited because of the international recognition, and they will want to ride that wave. But it's enough.”

@MalomeTJ questioned:

“What's gonna happen in season 2? Lindani and Jonasi Jr repeat the cycle? Do we need that as a country?”

Mzansi reacted after Gugu Gumede hinted at The Polygamist Season 2. Image: itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Kwanele Mthethwa reflects on The Polygamist's success

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Kwanele Mthethwa, who portrays Matipa Nkosi on The Polygamist, weighed in on the show's massive success.

The South African Netflix series has been trending at number 1 in over 16 countries worldwide.

Source: Briefly News