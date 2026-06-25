The City of Johannesburg took a playful jab at The Polygamist 's lead character, Jonasi Gomora, while enforcing city bylaws

Sdumo Mtshali, who portrayed the controversial character, responded with laughter to the city's playful jab

The public reacted with mixed feelings, shifting focus from humour to ongoing service delivery issues in Johannesburg

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The City of Johannesburg trolled Jonasi Gomora. Image: CityofJoburgZA/X, netflixsa/Instagram

Source: UGC

The City of Johannesburg left South Africans in stitches after targeting a billboard promoting the hit Netflix show, The Polygamist, while cracking down on illegal billboards in the city. The witty post even caught the attention of Sdumo Mtshali, who portrays the show’s infamous lead character, serial cheater Jonasi Gomora.

The Stain Glass TV adaptation of Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi’s debut novel has become an instant hit in South Africa and is topping charts in other countries. As the discussion continues around the hit Netflix super novella, The City of Johannesburg has joined the conversation with a playful jab at Jonasi Gomora.

City of Johannesburg trolls Jonasi Gomora

On Tuesday, 23 June 2023, the City of Johannesburg took to the streets to enforce a by-law by removing illegal, noncompliant signs and billboards. After taking action against two sports betting companies, the City of Johannesburg then turned its attention to a billboard by the video streaming giant Netflix promoting its hit telenovela, The Polygamist.

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The city took a playful jab at Sdumo Mtshali’s character Jonasi Gomora, who has been widely hailed as a villain. The City of Johannesburg leaned into the hype around Jonasi and his storyline with a caption that read:

“Much like Jonasi, this billboard thought it was completely untouchable behind a polished image. But just like the show’s plot twist, local authorities came through, the empire crumbled, and the sign was completely taken out of the picture! Safe to say, Jonasi isn’t the only one facing strict accountability in Joburg today. We are keeping the momentum going. No exceptions, no shortcuts. If it’s illegal, it comes down!”

See the post below:

The joke also landed with Sdumo Mtshali, who responded with laughter at the city's playful comparison between Jonasi Gomora and the removed billboard.

See Sdumo Mtshali’s response below:

SA reacts after City of Johannesburg targets Jonasi Gomora

While many enjoyed the joke, others used the opportunity to raise concerns about service delivery issues in Johannesburg.

Here are some of the comments:

@LadyBilong said:

“Okay. 🙄Now, can you please ask @MyJRA to fix a pothole I reported months ago. Service Request #5615906. It’s now even bigger, and no response. Nada.”

@__TS4L asked:

“What about potholes? Garbage being collected on time? Will we ever see a plot twist there?”

@ashney_m fumed:

“I wish you’d keep the same energy when it comes to traffic lights and those ponds of potholes🙄”

Mzansi reacted after the City of Johannesburg took a swipe at Jonasi Gomora. Image: netflixsa

Source: Instagram

Sdumo Mtshali reveals why he took on The Polygamist role

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Sdumo Mtshali discussed why he agreed to take on the role of Jonasi Gomora.

The former Isibaya actor shared that the reason had to do with the novel from which the series was adapted from.

Source: Briefly News