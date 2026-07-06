Flambouyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo met Music Pulse podcaster Thakgi Ledwa at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026

The two personalities' interaction video sparked a buzz, as they spoke about spending time together

Mzansi offered salty remarks about the video, while others recognised that it was a lighthearted interaction

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Somizi Mhlongo had a hilarious interaction with ‘Music Pulse’ podcaster Thakgi Ledwa at the Durban July 2026. Image: somizi, thakgiabhorshumans

Source: Instagram

Flamboyant TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo attended the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026. Not only did his outfit steal the show, however his interaction with Music Pulse podcaster Thakgi Ledwa also caught social media's attention.

The video had tongues wagging as the two spoke about spending time together, with Thakgi offering to visit Somizi, who was open to the idea. The lighthearted interaction stole hearts while also attracting many negative comments.

Somizi meets Thakgi at Durban July

In the hilarious clip, Somizi admitted that he anticipated hating Thakgi when they met for the first time. But, he said he was very lovable and loved meeting him at the prestigious horse racing event at the Durban Greyville Racecourse.

Things took a wild turn when Som flirtatiously asked where Thakgi was staying in Durban. Popular X catfish account @ChrisEcxel102 posted the video with a very salty caption, which said:

"Bathong! Now, one thing about Somgaga, baby. I always knew there was something about this guy, because why is he volunteering to spend a night at SomG’s house? I said what I said."

The two are known for shaking things up in their respective careers and platforms, with Somizi being an OG in the entertainment space who has a no-holds-barred attitude. Meanwhile, Thakgi started on TikTok and steadily built his brand as a podcaster who has gotten into trouble many times for his highly opinionated views on Mzansi's music and pop culture.

Mzansi reacts to Thakgi and Somizi's video

Some of the comments did not pass the vibe check. This is what Mzansi had to say:

@Bhaveshlivelife laughed:

"Somgaga is a lifestyle! You never know what you’re going to get, but it’s always going to be iconic."

@ChingyChaser questioned:

"People can’t even joke anymore? You guys can’t let a small boy of that age just have fun? Jeez."

@ayeyemfana cried:

"The hand placement is killing me."

@LokoSiyabu71168 said:

"You don't have to offend some people in his kind of industry. Play cool as much as possible."

@Mahlats77140170 stated:

"The way Thankgi keeps on avoiding eye contact with Somggaga."

Somizi Mhlongo attended the Durban July and met with Thakgi Ledwa. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Durban July outfits that trended

In a previous report from Briefly News, after the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026, some looks were standout, while others were a miss. The event managed to pull in some country-inspired looks from some of the attendees, ranging from celebrities to social media personalities and influencers.

People like celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede resembled a horse, to Nomuzi Mabena, giving her own rendition of country. There were some hits and misses, and the most talked about moments from celebrities, which quickly climbed the trends list.

Source: Briefly News