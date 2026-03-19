On Wednesday, 18 March 2026, an entertainment journalist shared that Canal+ had confirmed the dates for the closure of Showmax

Multichoice previously made headlines when it announced the end of the streaming service to its subscribers in an email

South Africans on social media shared their devastation at the cancellation of Showmax

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Canal+ announces Showmax shutdown dates. Image: Showmaxonline

Source: UGC

Canal+ had social media buzzing this week when it announced and confirmed the dates for the cancellation of DStv's streaming platform, known as Showmax.

South Africans and celebrities such as Bonang Matheba previously commented on Showmax shutting down.

Entertainment journalist Thinus Fereira revealed on his X account on Wednesday, 18 March 2026, that Canal+ has confirmed the cancellation dates.

According to Fereira, Canal+ will end Showmax subscriptions on 1 April 2026 and discontinue the streamer on 30 April 2026, as content is moved to @DStv Stream and later the Canal+ app.

The 31st of March 2026 will be the last day for Showmax subscribers to renew their subscription or to redeem any outstanding vouchers, as no new Showmax subscriptions and renewals will be available or work from 1 April 2026, absolutely

"Existing Showmax subscribers will be able to continue watching content as usual, until your subscription ends, or until the end of April 2026 - whichever comes first," adds Fereira.

South Africans react to the end of Showmax

@TsebisoMahlangu said:

"Talk about total disregard for customers."

@ramsthulani_ responded:

"That’s like in 2 weeks?"

@LeeanneP10 wrote:

"Yho!"

@rob_louw replied:

"This was inevitable."

@mashoodoZ reacted:

"DStv stream is not reliable... Just now, 2 hours ago, I wanted to watch Ad-hoc committee but their stream wasn't working ....SABC Plus is more reliable... Hope Canal+ will sort out that DStv stream nonsense."

@Iebzzzza wrote:

"So soon? What about the vouchers we bought already? I have Showmax vouchers to last until October."

@GlennRunnalls wrote:

"It is what it is. Well done to Canal+ for doing what's best to keep DStv alive in SA and Africa. I look forward to seeing the new streamer: Canal+."

@siyandda responded:

"The quality of the ShowMax application is better than that of the DStv stream. I preferred the former."

@bryanlabaz said:

"So what's the plan or strategy to retain thousands of @ShowmaxOnline subscribers who only had a budget of ZAR99 to pay for an entertainment platform and are not DSTV subscribers or can’t afford DSTV compact. How do they get access to the content once it moves to DSTV Stream?"

@Siya___ reacted:

"Quick question. I am currently watching a series that is a 13 part series. There have been 3 episodes played so far. By my calculation, 10 weeks go beyond 30 April. How do I finish this show, and no, I'm not a DSTV subscriber."

@user7272827383 said:

"Does this at all affect the DSTV pricing since they were operating as separate entities?"

Canal+ confirms Showmax cancellation dates. Image: @dstv

Source: Instagram

DSTV cancelled 4 popular channels in December 2025, and viewers were disappointed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DSTV replaced well-known channels from the beginning of 2026, including Paramount and CBS Networks.

Monde Twala from BET_Africa commented on reports that Black Brain Pictures' TV show Black Gold had halted.

South Africans and fans of the series previously took to social media to comment on the channel's ending.

Source: Briefly News