Former Skeem Saam and Ga Re Dumele actor Molefi Monaisa has joined the cast of Umthetho

Monaisa is famously known for his comedic and poetic character of Wallet in the SABC1 soapie

The fan-favourite actor will star opposite Obed Baloyi, Sindi Dlathu, and Herald Khumalo in the upcoming series

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Former 'Skeem Saam' actor Moefi Monaisa lands a role in Netflix 'Umthetho'

Source: UGC

Fan-favourite South African actor Molefi Monaisa, who is known for his roles in Ga Re Dumele and Skeem Saam, has joined the cast of Umthetho.

Monaisa will star opposite legendary actress and producer Sindi Dlathu, who will play a warden officer.

The popular actor previously portrayed the character of Wallet in Skeem Saam.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed Monaisa's new role on his X account on 7 July 2026.

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Monaisa will act alongside former Smoke & Mirrors actor Herald Khumalo, Giyani: Land of Blood star Obed Baloyi, Ernest Msibi, Lungelo Madondo, and former Scandal! star Given Stuurman.

The upcoming Black Brain Pictures TV show is an adaptation of Netflix’s Brazilian Brotherhood and will premiere on 14 August 2026.

South Africans comment on the upcoming TV show

@masepuli777 responded:

"Shutting Showmax down was the worst decision MultiChoice made. South Africa has great talent and stories, and expanding the platform would’ve been a great move to show African talent on an African platform. Either way, will be tuning in."

@chickz07 replied:

"Does the industry use the same location scout? Why do most car chases or Bombing scenes happen at NASREC or this bridge in Newtown? These shows end up looking the same."

@KagisoMaseko4 responded:

"This thing ya copy and paste ya bora serious!"

@Zamgp1 wrote:

"I'm happy to see characters that were missed on the screen."

@Musiwa_MCY commented:

"I watched Brotherhood on Netflix 6 years ago."

@Tumie231 replied:

"I am set for Tony Kgoroge!!"

@Senzo_TS_ responded:

"Aibo was shot recently? I'm seeing someone who died years ago."

@Lady_Blvck reacted:

"I’m definitely sold, hey!"

@mpho_khumalo1 reacted:

"Nqobile Khumalo kinda plays almost the same roles, or rather, in the same kind of storyline. She nails it, though."

@MissLesN replied:

"Oh, I love my Ntate Tony Kgoroge. I love this for him."

@EsethuYummyJ wrote:

"Ohhhh boy, we know Mandla N cooks whenever he enters the kitchen!"

@1Thu2 replied:

"Everything else is coming out except The Ultimatum S2."

@SibonisoMlaba wrote:

"Umthetho: The Law."

@Stylecandii responded:

"Hayi sana, Netflix is cooking, and I’m here for it."

@bosslady_za replied:

"These adaptations show so much laziness, no different from Credo and his AI."

@MaxKhxdi wrote:

"The doors are open. The last time we had this much airplay on Netflix was. I can't remember."

Former 'Skeem Saam' actor Moefi Monaisa lands a role in Netflix 'Umthetho'

Source: Facebook

Who is Skeem Saam actor Molefi Monaisa?

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actor Molefi Monaisa is a celebrated South African actor and poet.

He was popularly known as Ntate Wallet, a role he played on Skeem Saam, SABC1’s local drama series, since 2011.

Interestingly, Molefi has been gracing our screens for more than 15 years. Many love him for his exceptional acting skills and thought-provoking quotes.

Source: Briefly News