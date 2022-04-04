A man grew tired of sharing the TV with his kids and posted a question on Twitter asking peeps when schools are reopening

Tweeps reacted to his hilarious post with stories of how their kids dominated the TV during the holidays

Other peeps offered advice to the fed-up man on how he should handle the situation, while others cackled

Brian was frustrated with having to watch cartoons on a daily basis and asked people on Twitter when schools would be reopening. He posted a pic of his TV playing cartoons and ranted hilariously about being tired of them.

The annoyed dad captioned a pic of his TV:

"I’m tired of watching these 24/7, when are schools opening?"

Brian had reached as far as his patience could take him from constantly being forced to watch cartoons and peeps could relate. Image: @Brian_Thee_MVP/Twitter

Peeps commented on Brian's Twitter post with their pained experience from having to watch cartoons constantly. Some offered the fed-up dad some advice on how to avoid the torture while others were rolling on the floor laughing at the hilarious post.

@ Nelly76637016 said:

"You know for a minute I thought I was a bad parent, kanti we are all facing the same problem these kids don't play outside any more, I only use my phone freely at night."

@Mamotebe__ said:

@Sereko07952132 said:

"Cocomelon the whole dayI have had enough now yohh Re phomola ha robetse hela (we only rest when he is sleep). When he wakes up he says "Do do do do". He wants "baby shark do do do"."

@OSStheeBOSS said:

@mkhululi_simon said:

"Can relate, my 2 year 6 months calls them story on TV, sometimes during a soccer match she pulls through to the lounge and demands them. Then madam says "you have dstv now on your phones mos?" ."

SA parents share hilarious moments with toddlers: “They are the real terrorists”

In another related story where tiny tots have tortured their parents, Briefly News reported that a young Mzansi mom @KellySpanelli shared the not-so-cute side of raising a toddler and it seemed many parents could relate.

The funny tweet revealed that children tended to do the strangest things, much to the surprise of their parents. No one knows whether these "torturous" antics are intentional or not but @KellySpanelli couldn't keep her experience to herself.

Taking to Twitter in disbelief, she shared a post about how her two-year-old opened her mouth to cough directly into it. Online users responded to the tweet with their own shocking, funny and unpleasant experiences with their little ones.

