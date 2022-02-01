SA Parents Share Hilarious Moments With Toddlers: “They Are the Real Terrorists”

A South African mom took to social media to share her disbelief after her toddler intentionally coughed into her mouth

The funny tweet has revealed that children tend to do the strangest things much to the surprise of their parents

Online users responded with their own funny stories and experiences of the shocking things their toddlers have done

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young Mzansi mom @KellySpanelli took to social media to share on the not-so-cute side of raising a toddler and it seems many parents can relate.

Mzansi parents shared funny stories about some of the mischievous things their have done: Image: Stock Image/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter in disbelief, she shared a post about how her two-year-old opened her mouth to cough directly into it.

Mzansi parents have a hilarious bonding session

Online users have since responded to the tweet with their own shocking, funny and unpleasant experiences with their little ones. Check out some of the comments on the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@ WTatendaxx wrote:

"My 2-year-old was staring at my face for so long yesterday I was so confused until she smacked me dead in the face, with so much force too!!! She was dead serious. They will really humble you.”

@layla_qx said:

“When they forcibly try to open your eye lids with both hands when resting for a few seconds is another one.”

@Schlippertysch1 commented:

“My 3-year-old came over to me with his arms outstretched and said "I love you. Even with your big belly" and then smacked my arse. What a gent.”

@Mamoyo_Lerry responded:

“I also always get body shamed with love.”

@RunsWithSpoons1 reacted:

“They got a lot of audacity considering they can't fight.”

@bonniespencer_ asked:

“Erm lol have you ever been punched or slapped by a toddler before?”

@kingham_ross commented:

“My 2-year-old son has developed a great liking for licking objects during covid, this includes but is not exclusive to the sofa, doors, other people and brickwork.”

Proud parents share adorable baby pics

Briefly News previously reported on a proud young father @xcampaignstan who took to social media to share adorable photos of his little family and his followers couldn’t help but share in his delight.

He shared three photos on his Twitter account showing off the birth of his baby and sweet moments between himself, mommy and the little one.

The good looking, young couple have won over the adoring hearts of many Saffas and it is not hard to see why. At the time of publication his tweet had attracted over 14 400 likes at the time of publication.

Source: Briefly News