Kelly Khumalo celebrated her daughter Thingo, whom she shares with late footballer Senzo Meyiwa, as she turned a year older

The singer marked the special day with a football-themed birthday party and a cake featuring Thingo's favourite footballer

South Africans flooded the comments with birthday wishes and expressed surprise at Thingo's age

Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa's daughter turned a year older. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Renowned South African musician Kelly Khumalo won hearts when she celebrated her daughter, Thingolenkosazana, who turned a year older. Thingo is Khumalo’s daughter with the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Khumalo, who previously showcased how Thingo takes after her father, marked her second-born child’s significant birthday with a cake that paid tribute to her talent and favourite team. Kelly, who is a doting mother to all her children, also hosted a football-themed birthday party.

Kelly Khumalo celebrates daughter with Senzo Meyiwa on her birthday

On Sunday, 22 March 2026, Kelly Khumalo shared content from her daughter’s last birthday before becoming a teenager. Khumalo shared Thingo’s cake for her 12th birthday, which had the iconic Argentine Lionel Messi. Khumalo thanked celebrity chef Simphiwe Nzuza for baking the cake and joked about how Thingo had bullied everyone into wearing football jerseys for her birthday party. The post was captioned:

“@chefnzuzaofficial, you never miss… undodakazi bullied all of us into wearing soccer jerseys to match the cake? I now own a soccer jersey 🙈 #ThingoTurns12”

See the photos below:

In another post, Kelly Khumalo shared a video from Thingo’s birthday celebrations. The post was captioned:

“Laze lamnandi itiye lengane. Thank you to my family and friends who showed. This was super special; the kids were happy. Uncle @chefnzuzaofficial, she loved her cake. In fact, we all loved the cake 😍 #ThingoTurns12 👏🏽🐆”

In the video, Thingo was wearing a Real Madrid jersey and surrounded by friends and family. The children also went go-kart riding as part of the birthday celebrations.

Watch the video below:

Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo's daughter's age stuns SA

In the comments, some social media users were stunned by Thingo’s age. Several commented on the cake, which they said was stunning, while others flooded the comments with birthday well-wishes for Thingo.

Here are some of the comments:

heycindii_ exclaimed:

“Not 12?! How time flies. Happy birthday to the princess 🥳”

samzondi remarked:

“12, they grow up so fast, teens here we come.”

stha_andy said:

“Thingo is what? 😳😳🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️ njani, nini? Lawd I’m about to hit pension😢😢 Aybo time flies. Happiest birthday ntombazane kaMama wayo🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉. Thank you, Kelly, for being the greatest Mom. God bless you ❤️🙌”

nazaxolo21 gushed:

“This is a cute cake😍”

mrsluvuno shared:

“Aow Kelly kodwa you're an amazing mom yezwa🙌🔥🎂🥳 loving the beautiful soccer kit theme it really stood out for me 😍😍”

cyajonjsj said:

“This is very beautiful mommy💕❤️👌👌🔥all the blessings to Thingo may the good Lord protect her and shine his face upon her life🙏”

Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa's daughter's age stunned Mzansi. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo shares her cherished moments with Senzo Meyiwa

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo opened up about her late baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa.

When pressed to speak about Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial by an online publication, Kelly chose to speak about her most cherished memories with the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

Source: Briefly News