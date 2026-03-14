Singer Kelly Khumalo has shared her plans to welcome a fourth child in her brief interaction with fans

The star already has three children, two daughters and one son, but she wants to add another baby to balance things off

Khumalo previously trended for the manner in which she spoke about her baby daddies in a podcast interview

Singer Kelly Khumalo has hinted at wanting more kids. Image: Kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Proud mother, Kelly Khumalo, wants to add another baby to balance the equation.

Already a mom to three kids, Kelly said a fourth child is needed in her life. Fans are here for Kelly's plans to expand her family.

Kelly wants another baby

South African singer Kelly Khumalo gushed over her children recently, and it sparked curiosity among fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Ngathwala Ngaye singer posed for a few snaps with her lastborn, Luna, and joked about how she forces her to enter a restaurant

She captioned her post, "Uzozithola ungena eRestaurant ungazimisele," which is loosely translated to, "You find yourself going to a restaurant against your will."

A fan said they thought Kelly's lastborn would be a boy, "I thought you had a boy." Kelly responded with, "I have one boy and two girls kushoda (I need) one more boy."

Nokthula98 said:

"Yesssss wena ghel. Go for it!"

Zenzelenhle shared:

"The next boy, I am going to be the father. I said it first, guys."

Happyga gushed:

"That's right. You give birth to very beautiful kids. She is so precious."

Singer Kelly Khumalo wants a fourth child. Image: Sourced

Source: Instagram

Other fans gushed over Kelly and her daughter:

Nxolo.makhanya gushed:

"She's so adorable and your body, mommy."

Winnie Zandile shared:

"Dear Kelly, your parenting skills, mntase. You have beautiful kids, sis..and umuhle, you are glowing. They grow fast when they are loved."

Amanda_55 shared:

"Kelly kumalo the love I have for you. Yoh, I'd kill over you. You are loved here, I can't even pretend."

Ilovekhanya gushed:

"NUNA babies are the cutest."

Khozairecirds shared:

"What was created by God will be protected by Him. Your lil beautiful family."

Khanz was stunned:

"Our Kels, ey I’ve got much marato for you sisters, your baby is growing so fast. Let me guess there was a mini disagreement about the boots the princess is wearing."

Noni.ntsime shared:

"Every 2 minutes, mommy, when are we going shopping?? That time your bank balance says, R4.25."

Kelly Khumalo slams useless baby daddies

In a previous report from Briefly News, during her interview with L-Tido, Kelly Khumalo called her baby daddies useless.

Khumalo said that the late Senzo Meyiwa was the only baby daddy who was hands-on and responsible. Khumalo said the two, Jub Jub and Mthokozisi Yende, were very useless.

"I have never received any support, even financially; they are all useless, well, except for one, Senzo Meyiwa, if he were here, trust me, he would've been hands-on and a responsible father. He was very hands-on, not even for my children, but even for his own; the other two are very useless."

Source: Briefly News