Fans of the feisty Thandeka Tshabalala have gathered their coins to donate towards the former reality TV star

Tshabalala was the runner-up in Big Brother Mzansi Season 6, losing the title to returning housemate Liema Pantsi

She recently went on two podcast interviews and went on a rampage, complaining about the competition

Fans have raised funds for 'Big Brother Mzansi' S6 contestant Thandeka Tshabalala. Image: Ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Thandeka Tshabalala's fans have raised money to gift to her after she was the runner-up in the Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 competition.

How much has Thandeka's fans raised?

In a GoFundMe page, Thandeka's fanbase, known as the Thalians, said they are donating money because she gave them a show.

"I’ll be glad if you join us to raise funds for Thandeka, and reward her for giving us an unforgettable season of reality TV."

The fundraiser was created five days ago, shortly after Liema Pantsi was announced as the winner. They have secured 474 donations, and their goal is R1million; they are nowhere near the mark as yet, as they have managed to raise about R280K.

Check out the donation link here.

Thandeka claims the Bazozwa title

In an interview on the Engineer Your Life Podcast, Thandeka said she won the competition fair and square and that she is the Bazozwa queen.

"I am the Queen of Bazozwa, forever. I worked hard to be me. I worked hard not to let those circumstances make me say, 'Thandeka, turn into somebody else. Strategise and be whatever," she boldly stated.

She further said she embodies all the qualities of a winner, something Liema Pantsi does not have:

"Bazozwa is about articulating yourselves well, it's about learning when to sit back and observe that silence is loud. I was all of those things and more, and boy, did they hear. Even the winner knows," she cheekily said. "They should have let a person have what was theirs," adding that even in the previous year's competition, the winner was robbed. "I said that the moment I came out, that Thandeka Tshabalala is the queen of Bazozwa, so you can keep whatever, but we all know who the winner was."

'Big Brother Mzansi' S6 contestant Thandeka Tshabalala has seemingly gotten R280K donations from fans. Image: Thandekatshabalala

Source: Instagram

Fans appreciate this movement, and many people have started donating.

@Zandii_P said:

"If 4000 people contribute R500 each, Thandeka will have 2 million."

@iamamoakuaa shared:

"Aww, Danilo, I can’t thank you enough. What more can I say that you’ve not heard Danilo Gof bless."

@Ashley_3170 exclaimed:

"We here, she must increase the amount to 3million target! I will do it over and over again!"

@faithekrokpe replied:

"Thandeka deserves every penny. Let's show her love by contributing massively."

@RiriYunaaa shared:

"As long as it’s your hard-earned money rewarding a toxic person, and not Biggies, asina ndaba."

Fans react to a photo of Mmeli with Thandeka's underwear

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi fans were divided over a picture of Mmeli with his on-screen girlfriend, Thandeka's underwear.

A fan dragged the reality TV star on social media, while other fans defended him.

Source: Briefly News