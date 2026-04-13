A mom and daughter duo had Mzansi entertained after showing off their quirky, carefree dance moves at a family gathering

The wholesome TikTok moment captured South Africans’ love for dance, with many relating to the fun and spontaneous backyard vibes

Social media users flooded the comments with laughter and praise at the duo's charm

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Two Afrikaner women showed off their unique dance moves . Image: @angeliquebuys1

Source: TikTok

A woman's mother and sister showed off their dance moves at a family gathering and proved that South Africans know how to have a good time. Their fun moves to the Afrikaans banger, 'Too Legit to Quit' by Beatsbyhand, left Mzansi wanting to join in.

The TikTok video, shared by @angeliquebuys1 on April 7, 2026, shows the pair, identified in the comments as the account-holder's mother and sister, dancing in the backyard of their thatched porch. As some of the family watched on from the other side of the yard, and others went about their own business, the mother and daughter duo let loose and showed off some unique dance moves.

The older woman, dressed in jean shorts and a pink shirt, begins moving in rhythm to the soft beat of the song as she waits for the beat to drop. She is joined by the younger woman, who's wearing a black short dungaree, who had been encouraged by someone off-screen to join. The Afrikaans beat drops, and the chorus kicks in, repeating, 'too legit, too legit," and immediately the duo, uninhibited, get into rhythm, putting on a carefree, energetic performance as they match each other's vibe.

The women had a blast dancing as the rest of their family watched on. Image: @angeliquebuys1

Source: TikTok

South African dance performance goes viral

A very South African colloquial can be heard off-screen as someone encourages them, saying: 'Ai, ai, ai', and the mom and sister continue their dance. Though the clip on the TikTok acoount on was only a few seconds long, commenters noted how it portrayed the power of dance, as well as the South African ability to have fun through dance. They commended the duo's ability to let loose and connect with family in mundane, unplanned moments, and some people even saw themselves in the duo.

Watch the TikTok video here:

People took to the comments to share in the joy of the moment, and it was all love. This is what South Africans had to say:

REE👑 ❤️ said:

"I knew I knew how to dance, I'm just with the wrong crowd. 😂😂😂"

TeeKay❤️ Shamase replied:

"Those "ai, ai, ai, ai's" were necessary 🔥💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃"

neopeters0 commented:

"Julle kom met enye nou🥰🥰🥰"

MÀLËMÅ_GP🌶️noted:

"Our strict teachers at home 😭😭"

While Kanyoh 🇿🇦 pondered over their moves:

"I wonder where they get these dance moves from."

TiffanyKim🇿🇦 said:

"I don't know how I ended up on this side of TikTok, but it's lekker here😁"

3 Briefly news articles on dance

A Stellenbosch University student went viral after sharing his attempt at the trending Amapiano “Zep” dance on TikTok, leaving South Africans amused and divided over his performance

A group of Nelspruit Engen petrol attendants went viral after sharing a fun, energetic TikTok dance video that entertained South Africans and showcased their unexpected moves on the job.

Two Tsonga men went viral after performing the traditionally female-dominated Xibelani dance in skirts, impressing South Africans with their energetic moves and cultural pride.

Source: Briefly News