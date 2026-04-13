Coachella highlighted stark contrasts between wealthy VIPs and budget-conscious festivalgoers

A TikTok video showcased diverse experiences from luxurious lifestyles to humble festival living

The online community reacted to the disparity in festival experiences and influencer privileges

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People experienced the 'poor' and 'rich' side of Coachella. Images: @chismecityy, @kyliejenner

Source: TikTok

Coachella, a much-anticipated annual music and arts festival attended by the stars and star-lovers, just completed its first weekend of fun from 10 to 12 April 2026, with many looking forward to the next weekend, 17-19 April 2026. While the event often shows the glitz on stage, the reality offstage shows the major difference between the luxury VIP lifestyles and the festivalgoers who stretch their budgets to be a part of the party.

The TikTok account @re29080 gave a glimpse of how the rich and famous and ordinary folks' experiences differ, referring to it as the 'rich side' and 'poor side' of Coachella. The page shared how OnlyFans model Sophie Rain spent approximately R3.3 million for the three-day event. Brands also invite prominent influencers, giving them an all-expenses-paid experience for them to share with their followers. Then there are celebrities like billionaire businesswoman and reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who boarded her private jet and stayed in a massive mansion during her time in California.

On the other hand, there was the humbling experience where people slept in small tents and waited in long queues to take a shower and sometimes not even being able to give themselves a proper wash, as the shower facilities closed at a certain time. Some people also slept on the ground near the stage to get the best view of their favourite performers before other attendees arrived.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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People comment on 'rich vs poor' Coachella experiences

Members of the online community took to the comment section about Coachella's 'night and day' experiences when one's bank account comes into play.

Despite taking place in a desert area, the event comes alive like a busy American cities. Image: @coachella

Source: Instagram

@beybey19991999 pointed:

"This is completely optional, by the way."

@kate74904 shared with the public:

"Thank goodness I'm an introvert. Neither side of that experience is appealing."

@feelinghappy2day laughed and said:

"I didn’t go, but that guy sleeping near the stage was genius."

Referring to the sponsored influencers, @jbrace2 asked:

"Why do rich people get everything free?"

@canessa01 added under the post:

"If I ever go to Coachella, I’m making sure I have a luxury RV and luxury tents with snacks, and an ice maker. I will not be deprived."

@km88569 told the online community:

"If you guys stopped following influencers and giving them engagement, they wouldn’t live such privileged lives. But you guys love making them rich and famous and then crying about how unfair it is that they are rich and famous."

3 Other stories about the different levels of wealth

In another article, Briefly News reported that an unknown driver drove a customised Rolls-Royce Wraith with Zimbabwean number plates in a South African township.

reported that an unknown driver drove a customised Rolls-Royce Wraith with Zimbabwean number plates in a South African township. A girlfriend surprised her partner with a PS5 for his birthday. Many people found the moment fun and uplifting, and noted that the man's genuine reaction was super heartwarming.

A heartfelt video of an unemployed South African mother showcased a simple meal for her children. The woman's powerful message about making the most out of tough times resonated with online viewers.

Source: Briefly News