“This Dude Is Very Rich”: Rolls-Royce With Zimbabwean Number Plates in South Africa Gets Attention
- A customised Rolls-Royce Wraith with unique features and a Zimbabwean number plate ignited a fiery debate across social media platforms
- The TikTok account that posted the vehicle claimed that a controversial Zimbabwean personality was linked to the multimillion-rand vehicle's ownership
- Reactions ranged from admiration to criticism, reflecting diverse perspectives on luxury and personal expression in vehicle customisation
A white Rolls-Royce Wraith with the Apollo Venuum Body Kit, the only one in South Africa, was spotted in the country, rocking Zimbabwean number plates. While the car is worth millions, many people were not the biggest fans of the design.
TikTok user @privateinvestigator_pi1, who took to their account on 8 April 2026, showed the roughly R13.5 million car cruising in a township. @privateinvestigator_pi1 claimed that the owner of the luxury vehicle was controversial Zimbabwean personality Wicknell Chivayo, a philanthropist known for showing off his flamboyant lifestyle online and his alleged involvement in government tenders.
Watch the TikTok video below:
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Zero2Turbo shared in an Instagram post that the vehicle was handed over to RACE!, an automotive customisation shop, adding:
"Sure, it may be polarising, but that's what many aftermarket companies are trying to achieve, and they have successfully done that with this, since it is just 1 of 25 worldwide."
Customised Rolls-Royce sparks debate
While some social media users were in awe of the vehicle's appearance, other people online expressed how they felt the Rolls-Royce looked a bit inexpensive.
@user4962309079615 wrote to the public:
"Let's be honest, this car isn't looking good at all. The customisation makes it ugly; the stock version is much more elegant and beautiful."
An impressed @bonjourbonjavo said:
"This thing is a beauty."
@rasta.waretsa assumed in the comment section:
"Customising a Rolls-Royce costs the price of another Rolls-Royce; this dude is very rich."
@xolile8367 shared their opinion, writing:
"Some cars don’t need an extra touch."
@i.am.florence_01 added with a crying face emoji:
"Guys, people have money. Where are you all getting the money? I don’t even have a dollar in my account."
@adrian.maliqur stated under the post:
"Why is everyone hating? Someone’s success doesn’t take anything away from you. Not everything expensive is fake; some people really have it like that. Funny how people are always quick to criticise but never curious to learn."
3 Other stories about luxurious cars
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a photographer in Cape Town found a rare R50 million hypercar, a Pagani Huayra Roadster BC, in royal blue and paired with gold rims.
- UCF champion Dricus du Plessis once flexed his R2 million Mercedes-Benz EQE, among other luxury cars. His role as the car manufacturer's brand ambassador highlighted the brand's sophistication and elegance.
- South African members of the online community saw 'generational wealth' when a TikTok video showcased Stellenbosch University students driving luxury cars. It sparked a conversation about the students' lifestyles and privilege.
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Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za