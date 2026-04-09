A customised Rolls-Royce Wraith with unique features and a Zimbabwean number plate ignited a fiery debate across social media platforms

The TikTok account that posted the vehicle claimed that a controversial Zimbabwean personality was linked to the multimillion-rand vehicle's ownership

Reactions ranged from admiration to criticism, reflecting diverse perspectives on luxury and personal expression in vehicle customisation

A customised Rolls-Royce sparked a conversation among social media users. Images: @privateinvestigator_pi1 / TikTok, @zero2turbo / Instagram

Source: UGC

A white Rolls-Royce Wraith with the Apollo Venuum Body Kit, the only one in South Africa, was spotted in the country, rocking Zimbabwean number plates. While the car is worth millions, many people were not the biggest fans of the design.

TikTok user @privateinvestigator_pi1, who took to their account on 8 April 2026, showed the roughly R13.5 million car cruising in a township. @privateinvestigator_pi1 claimed that the owner of the luxury vehicle was controversial Zimbabwean personality Wicknell Chivayo, a philanthropist known for showing off his flamboyant lifestyle online and his alleged involvement in government tenders.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Zero2Turbo shared in an Instagram post that the vehicle was handed over to RACE!, an automotive customisation shop, adding:

"Sure, it may be polarising, but that's what many aftermarket companies are trying to achieve, and they have successfully done that with this, since it is just 1 of 25 worldwide."

A look at the interior of the Rolls-Royce Wraith with the Apollo Venuum Body Kit in South Africa. Images: @zero2turbo

Source: Instagram

Customised Rolls-Royce sparks debate

While some social media users were in awe of the vehicle's appearance, other people online expressed how they felt the Rolls-Royce looked a bit inexpensive.

@user4962309079615 wrote to the public:

"Let's be honest, this car isn't looking good at all. The customisation makes it ugly; the stock version is much more elegant and beautiful."

An impressed @bonjourbonjavo said:

"This thing is a beauty."

@rasta.waretsa assumed in the comment section:

"Customising a Rolls-Royce costs the price of another Rolls-Royce; this dude is very rich."

@xolile8367 shared their opinion, writing:

"Some cars don’t need an extra touch."

@i.am.florence_01 added with a crying face emoji:

"Guys, people have money. Where are you all getting the money? I don’t even have a dollar in my account."

@adrian.maliqur stated under the post:

"Why is everyone hating? Someone’s success doesn’t take anything away from you. Not everything expensive is fake; some people really have it like that. Funny how people are always quick to criticise but never curious to learn."

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Source: Briefly News