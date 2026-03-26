In a post on TikTok, two men showed cultural pride with an energetic traditional dance display

The men left many people stunned after they took part in a dance that is typically done by Tsonga women

Online users were amazed by the video of the men who were keen to do the traditional dance

A pair of men became viral sensations on TikTok because of their dance moves. The men delighted the live crowd and online after wearing traditional Tsonga attire.

Two men danced in Xibelanis in a TikTok video. Image: shaunlongwan

Source: TikTok

Online users were left in awe after the men also took on a dance in the video posted on 22 March 2026. The clip showed the men who were having a blast doing a cultural performance.

In a video on TikTok by @shaunhlongwan, two Tsonga men were on an open dance floor. They were both wearing Xibelani and doing the traditional dance of the same name that includes fast footwork to achieve rhythmic hip and bottom swaying. Both of the men looked like they were not new to the game, and they performed tricks, including splits, showing off their flexibility while keeping up with the fast beat. Watch the video of the men dancing in traditional skirts below:

South Africa compliments Tsonga men

People had a lot to say about the men dancing while wearing traditional skirts. Online users were stunned by the men who were comfortable doing the incredible dance, and people from different cultures raved about the Tsonga dance. The men went viral as the skirt is traditionally for women, while men would wear animal skins. Read people's comments about the men dancing in Xibelanis below:

Tsonga culture includes dancing with a traditional skirt, and South Africans of other groups raved about it. Image: @shaunlongwan

Source: Facebook

Re was impressed by the men dancing in Xibelanis:

"I love this dance, but I'm not even going to try it because I will fall before I finish, and the judge will give me zero."

Rofhiwa applauded the men's traditional dance routine:

👏Well done, my dear you are the best dancer in the world 🌍

nonzuzoh97 appreciated a different culture:

"Lapho I love this culture yama Tsonga n ngingu Mzulu, I just love the language and the dance nangendlel nivunul ngay🥰🥰"

the_masesi3 was inspired and wanted to watch the men live:

"Ohw I want to attend this 😭I'm Ndebele."

nellytetelo gushed over Tsonga culture:

"Ke moPedi but I desperately wanna learn the Tsonga dance."

Baba Nkuli joked about the upbeat Tsonga music:

"This music can jumpstart a car."

Gen.Brian m✌️ was in love with the traditional dance:

"I saw this dance when I visited Giyani kaMagoro,Njakanjaka nice place 🥰"

Other Briefly News stories about dancing

People were impressed by two construction workers who danced up a stone during a work break.

Online users raved about a woman in mining who should people that she has killed and dance moves as well.

Viewers applauded as a woman and a man took over a dance floor and moved together in sync.

South Africans were amused when teachers took part in a popular amapiano dance challenge that took over social media.

Source: Briefly News