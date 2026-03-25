A young graduate walked onto the stage at Stellenbosch University's graduation ceremony dressed in his gown and traditional Zulu attire

He raised his shield and made it a moment that went far beyond just collecting a certificate

South Africans and fellow students flooded the comments with pride, with some saying witnessing the moment in person was the highlight of their own graduation

A young man dressed in Zulu attire is graduating. Images: @stellenboschuni

Source: Instagram

Graduation ceremonies are special, but one young man at Stellenbosch University on 24 March 2026 gave people something they will not forget in a hurry. The university's official Instagram account, @stellenboschuni, shared a video of a young graduate walking onto the stage dressed in his graduation gown and a few traditional Zulu pieces. He had his Zulu shield, his Nguni animal skin headpiece, and an energy about him that immediately got the whole room going.

When he hit the stage, he raised his shield, pulled his traditional Zulu moves, and celebrated his achievement in a way that was both personal and deeply cultural. The crowd responded with excitement, and you could feel the energy of the room through the screen. One viewer who was present on the day said witnessing the moment was the highlight of their own graduation. The video shared by the university captured something that goes beyond the degree itself. It was a young man proud of where he comes from and unafraid to show it on one of the biggest days of his life.

University graduation changes

Stellenbosch University, like many South African universities, has been changing certain rules on its graduation traditions in recent years. The university currently has a rule that graduates may only wear the hood of the degree currently being received and may not wear hoods from previous qualifications.

The institutions have also limited guests to two per graduate. They have also started restricting children under seven from entering the venue. These rules are designed to keep ceremonies running smoothly and to keep the focus on the graduates themselves.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

SA loves the graduate repping his Zulu heritage

People could not get enough of the Instagram account @stellenboschuni's clip in the comments:

@camila.nkhama wrote:

"Oh, how I love Zulu people!!!"

@senor_sisonkhe said:

"That's my Nkabi!! 💅"

@maambele_khosa added:

"Halala 🙌🙌🙌"

@tdavids_5 shared:

"Witnessing all of this was the highlight of my graduation 👏🔥"

@lushegovenderxoxo wrote:

"As a Durbanite, this makes me so HAPPY ❤️‍🔥"

@royaljel said:

"👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Halalalallalaaasa."

@ntomb_zamajobe wrote:

"Zulu uyesabeka 🙌❤️🔥"

@iwaskea added:

"What a great leader. The cultural building he has done on the SU campus by strengthening the Zulu society should not go unnoticed. Congratulations."

@mellybreezy.gif said:

"DIIIIIIID THAT!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥"

@zen_in_the_garden wrote:

"On the highest 🔥❤️🙌"

A young Stellenbosch graduate. Images: @stellenboschuni

Source: Instagram

More on University students making waves

Briefly News recently reported on a Stellenbosch student who joined a popular Amapiano dance challenge and went viral.

recently reported on a Stellenbosch student who joined a popular Amapiano dance challenge and went viral. A mother wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa disputing what happened after her son's Stellenbosch University residence room was allegedly ransacked.

A student used his last NSFAS money to make a major purchase for his university room, and what he bought and why he did it had South Africans praising him for his maturity.

Source: Briefly News