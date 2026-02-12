Woman in STEM Stuns with Amapiano Dance at Gathering in TikToK Video
- iThe TikTok video of a woman @buccadi dancing up a storm became a viral hit
- The lady was at a gathering of women in a male-dominated field, and she stole the spotlight
- Colleagues of the woman in STEM were gathered and cheering her on as she slayed on the dance floor
A woman wanted to show people that she is a ball of fun. She let loose as event as a professional woman.
The hardworking lady showed people that she has time for fun. The woman posted the clip of her dancing talent on 4 February 2026.
On TikTok @buccadi posted a video of a woman dancing to amapiano. The video was captioned as showing her as a woman in mining, but for the moment, she was just a lady having fun. The lady received lots of applause from her co-workers who were watching her dance. She nailed some trendy amapiano moves that had the crowd going wild. Watch the video below:
South Africa applauds dancing woman in mining
Many people thought that the woman was an amazing amapiano dancer and must be well paid to be in such a good mood. People raved about the woman in a male-dominated field who was having some well-deserved fun. Read people's comments below:
@lee was amused by the dancing professional:
"Yebo yebo 🤣😂🥰👌me dancing like this in my head, knowing very well I can’t dance."
Leshidi🤍🌻 joked about the woman's dancing skills:
"So we dance ka interview? Because I can start practising nna, I don’t have qualifications, but I am willing to learn 😭✨ I love this for you sweetie ♥️"
Sade joked about the woman's jovial mood:
"My employer doesn’t pay me enough, ama happy employees uyawabona nje."
Bhuti Menwe thought the woman could become a dancer:
"Most of the time, 9-5 is just for the money mara…you should go into choreography part time 👌"
BongzMgoza admired the lady's dance skills:
"You can kill the dance, my sister 👏"
TBO&16.. imagined the woman was a groovist:
"This one you can see when you take her out to groove, she opens circles."
Sibuyiselo Pindo was blown away by the woman's moves:
"Someone please mention her HR so that she can get paid for her energy👌🏽😭"
Nesh babe❤️❤️❤️ gushed over the dancing lady:
"I had to follow coz wow🥰Mama you on fire🔥 just imagining you in groove outfit 🥰💐💯❤️💃
skeem saam imagined the woman had a good job:
"Good salary 👏 I can't dance at my workplace, didn't even get paid for my December holidays, and I was available 😂"
