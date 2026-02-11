A woman gave people a close look at her experience giving birth

The lady, Precious, was in active labour when she decided to document her experience

The lady ended up sharing an informative video showing people how much pain she went through to bearing life

A woman posted about giving birth. Precious shared a TikTok video of herself when she had to go to the hospital to deliver her baby.

A woman shared her experience giving birth. Image: @lovepreciousgift

Source: TikTok

The lady used the opportunity as a chance to make content, and she posted it on 9 February 2026. She created a video showing her realistic experience of giving birth.

In a video on TikTok, @lovepreciousgift posted that she decided to wait for how much it hurts to give birth. The lady said she's generally a calm person and can take pain. She rated the pain at each centimetre of dilation until 10cm. By 2 cm, she was quoting a bible scripture to get her through. She did not scream through, and at 5 cm dilated, she described the pain as "yho". For the last few centimetre she was speechless and lost track of her phone. Watch the video of her experience below:

South Africa amazed by women giving birth

Many commented that the woman was strong for giving birth. Online users admired her reactions throughout the process. Read people's comments below:

The woman showed her delivery journey and other mom could relate. Image: @lovepreciousgift

Source: TikTok

mavee❤️❤️👌🇿🇦 commented:

"The way I hate hospitals I stayed home till I was 7cm reached the hospital straight to labour ward thing ONE HOUR I was carrying my begal😫"

Gloria Moloi said:

"Congratulations mommy 💐🥳 and happy birthday baby. Quick question (I’m not a mom yet) from 1 - 4cm were you not able to take a nap?"

wura’s unique wondered:

"Are you sure you’re in labor, cause this is my first video of seeing a woman in labor this calm."

Caramel cakes commented:

"Not me seeing this now at that time due tomorrow but I'm having period like pains and back pains , I don't even know if I've started contracting or not 😭😭I don't even know what it feels like."

tia.🌸 wrote:

"You are very calm my dear myself at 5cm I screamed until I started hallucinating I don’t even remember how I got to 10cm from 5cm."

Cindile Maedimola shared her birth experience:

"Each time the pains hit me I took out my baby's aquas cream and apply it all over my body when they stopped I put it back inside when they hit again same process.. the nurses were laughing at me bare tlola girl ngwana ago kgumane o glower....by the time I gave birth the aquas was finished 😭"

lisa_Donda shared:

"My BD kept on calling me that time I was going crazy , I threw the phone against the wall , at some point I even asked the nurses to just get someone who’ll kill me once so I can rest in peace . That time I was still at 2 cm "😭🤦‍♂️"

𝕯𝕴𝖄 𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊 🍒 admired the new mom:

"This is my 1st video of seeing a pregnant woman this calm 😭🤚🏾"

