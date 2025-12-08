A woman showed people that she wanted to make sure that her pregnant colleague would be comfortable

The lady posted a TikTok video showing others all the gifts that she bought for her expecting co-worker

South Africans share their thoughts on the choices that the woman made to spoil a pregnant woman

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

TikTok viewers were touched by a video of a woman who was organising a surprise for her pregnant friend. The lady made a thoughtful gesture for her colleague who would be a mother soon.

A woman gifted her pregnant work friend in a video. Image: @karabokhumalosa

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman who did the most to support her work best friend, who is expecting a baby, received thousands of likes. Online users could not help but gush over the young lady.

A woman, @karabokhumalosa, posted a TikTok video putting together a care package for her pregnant colleague. The lady included necessities such as Huggies, newborn clothes, baby wipes and other basics.

The TikTokker made sure to include everything a new mother would need to care for a newborn. She put together the baby gifts by packing them into a portable baby bathtub that she wrapped in a clear plastic.

Other gifts perfect for pregnant women can focus on the expecting lady's self-care. Treats to get someone expecting can include pregnancy pillows, yoga balls. A hospital bag filled with self-care items for postpartum care is also a thoughtful gift. Gifts for the mom during and after pregnancy remind new moms to take care of themselves, too. Mothers often struggle to balance the care of a new baby without their own care taking a back seat.

Gifts for pregnant women's self-care are important. Image: Jessica Monte

Source: UGC

South Africa impressed by pregnancy gift

Many people thought that the young lady @karabokhumalosa was amazing, being thoughtful about her expecting colleague. Many wrote sweet messages hoping that the woman who made the gift to her work bestie would have the same treatment one day. Watch the video of the woman putting together the pregnant woman's care package below:

Mkhize was stunned by her gifts:

"Wow, this is amazing, and she’ll need all those items. God Bless you👏🏽:

D E L I C A T E F L O W E R🌷commented:

"May you also receive the same amount of support and energy during your pregnancy🙏🏽 😘💌"

Nondumiso Mageba🥰 wanted to get a care package:

"Ngicela ukusebenza nawe am 20 weeks pregnant too 🥺and safe delivery to a mom 🥳🥳❤️"

gisellemckenzie0 was easy:

"How amazing of you 🤩😍"

Rea said:

I'm also this kind of friend ... I just find joy in spoiling people."

Other Briefly News stories about gifts

Source: Briefly News