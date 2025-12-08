Woman’s Gift Package for Pregnant Work Friend in TikTok Video Touches Mzansi
- A woman showed people that she wanted to make sure that her pregnant colleague would be comfortable
- The lady posted a TikTok video showing others all the gifts that she bought for her expecting co-worker
- South Africans share their thoughts on the choices that the woman made to spoil a pregnant woman
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
TikTok viewers were touched by a video of a woman who was organising a surprise for her pregnant friend. The lady made a thoughtful gesture for her colleague who would be a mother soon.
The video of the woman who did the most to support her work best friend, who is expecting a baby, received thousands of likes. Online users could not help but gush over the young lady.
A woman, @karabokhumalosa, posted a TikTok video putting together a care package for her pregnant colleague. The lady included necessities such as Huggies, newborn clothes, baby wipes and other basics.
Woman stranded at King Shaka Airport in TikTok video after friend lied about all expenses paid girls' trip
The TikTokker made sure to include everything a new mother would need to care for a newborn. She put together the baby gifts by packing them into a portable baby bathtub that she wrapped in a clear plastic.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
Other gifts perfect for pregnant women can focus on the expecting lady's self-care. Treats to get someone expecting can include pregnancy pillows, yoga balls. A hospital bag filled with self-care items for postpartum care is also a thoughtful gift. Gifts for the mom during and after pregnancy remind new moms to take care of themselves, too. Mothers often struggle to balance the care of a new baby without their own care taking a back seat.
South Africa impressed by pregnancy gift
Many people thought that the young lady @karabokhumalosa was amazing, being thoughtful about her expecting colleague. Many wrote sweet messages hoping that the woman who made the gift to her work bestie would have the same treatment one day. Watch the video of the woman putting together the pregnant woman's care package below:
Mkhize was stunned by her gifts:
"Wow, this is amazing, and she’ll need all those items. God Bless you👏🏽:
D E L I C A T E F L O W E R🌷commented:
"May you also receive the same amount of support and energy during your pregnancy🙏🏽 😘💌"
Nondumiso Mageba🥰 wanted to get a care package:
"Ngicela ukusebenza nawe am 20 weeks pregnant too 🥺and safe delivery to a mom 🥳🥳❤️"
gisellemckenzie0 was easy:
"How amazing of you 🤩😍"
Rea said:
I'm also this kind of friend ... I just find joy in spoiling people."
Other Briefly News stories about gifts
- A little girl went viral after giving her mother a wholesome reaction when presented with all the gifts she wanted.
- Online users were stunned by a woman who surprised her boyfriend with his football team's jersey.
- South Africans felt it was strange after a pastor received a car worth thousands from his church.
- People admired a man who spoiled his wife with a lavish gift, in a TikTok video.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za