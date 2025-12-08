Woman’s Trolley Dash in TikTok Video, Avoiding Usual Groceries Amazes South Africa
- A woman who won a trolley dash at a Spar took a completely different approach
- The lady stunned viewers after showing people that she had different tastes when it comes to her household necessities
- People were thoroughly amused by a video of the Spar Waterfall shopper who knew exactly what she wanted
A woman who won a trolley dash at Spar left people curious about what she would pick. The lady took her turn, and her grocery choices sparked commentary.
The video of the woman's trolley dash received thousands of likes. South Africans had a lot of thoughts about the choices the woman made when she had the chance to get free groceries.
In a TikTok video, a woman who won a trolley dash went around the store grabbing her basics. She got some olive oil and other condiments in her trolley and was only getting one item of each of her choices. The video of the woman doing her selective trolley dash amassed thousands of views among online users.
South Africa divided over trolley dash
Many people admired that the woman chose items she normally uses. Some wished that the lady went faster when she was making her choices in the trolley dash by @myspar_waterfall. Watch the video of the woman doing her trolley dash below:
slie was stunned by the woman's choices:
"Olive oil😂. Thina besizobhidliza o5l be sunflower😂😂"
bucie commented on the lady's picks:
"English groceries 🤣"
❤️R❤️A❤️V❤️E❤️N was amused:
"It's like she is fetching ingredients for a very specific recipe she wants to cook tonight."
Vulanie_N was impressed by the lady's choices:
"You saw how she left sunflower oil and took olive oil? Very cutesey🥰"
Mamfundisi said:
"Laba aba gross noma yini bafuna healthy food manje iskhathi siyaphela (the time is finishing)😂😂"😂
🌻🦄𝒜𝓃𝓉𝑜𝒾𝓃𝑒𝓉𝓉𝑒🦄🌻 aplauded the woman:
"Yabo she took what she wanted, me instead, I'd grab anything 😂"
Jagaban added:
"Tannie must we teach you everything? Start with 5 bags of braai packs, don't forget cooking oil."
Happiness wanted more speed for the trolley dash competitior:
"So she couldn't at least take multiple of each of those on her shopping list😂"
Dee1976 wanted more from a trolley dash:
"She disappointed me, she was supposed to push soaps, push braai packs, push five-litre oil."
💎iGUGU💎🇿🇦SA needed more urgency in the trolley dash:
"This is a good opportunity I just lose interest if people don't grab it fully."
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za