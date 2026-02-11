South African businesswoman Rachel Kolisi recently had fans gushing over her GRWM content

Siya Kolisi's ex-wife shared a video of her GRWM on her TikTok account, which quickly went viral on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the clip

Sana, Rachel Kolisi, had netizens clapping their hands for her on social media after she recently shared a heartwarming video that had them talking.

A few days ago, the popular businesswoman who had spoken about juggling her busy life decided to do another GRWM (Get Ready With Me) clip, where she showcased what she had been doing before going on her other media tour at Algoa FM.

Many online users were imressed by how she did it, as others agreed that she had become more comfortable and confident in doing such type of content, referencing back to one she had done in the past, in which she was seemingly seen as being less confident in what she was doing.

The video was captioned:

"A quick, busy media tour talking all things Falling Forward and what’s ahead for the Roadshow. More info via the link in bio. ✨Welcome to The Matured House: A Community Space. Discover a warm community at The Matured House, where everyone belongs. Join us for exclusive insights and vibrant gatherings! #Thematuredhouse #privateschool #pholaspark."

Watch the video below:

Fans impressed by Rachel's GRWM clip

Shortly after the popular star shared the video on her TikTok account, social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Vanessa Tanya Thompson wrote:

"I remember how awkward you felt with your 1st GRWM, now you're a Pro."

makazi commented:

"There is life after divorce, Rachel, free thinking 🙏💯🥰🥰🥰 happy for you gal."

Nicole responded:

"Such a beautiful person inside and out❤️❤️inspiring so many🤗 Nanaga treats all the way for EC girlies."

Renette aka Lady R said:

"Just love this woman 💕💕💃💃💃you so passionate about life."

SaffainKSA mentioned:

"There is definitely life after divorce 🥰🥰you’re glowing girl love this for you."

DJ Warras slams Rachel over upcoming doccie

In December 2025, the entrepreneur, however, got slammed by the late DJ Warras over this doccie. DJ Warras openly criticised her after controversial blogger Musa Khawula reshared a promotional clip of the documentary on X (Twitter).

In the comments section, the slain star launched a scathing attack on Rachel Kolisi, claiming that she wants to capitalise on the separation.

"I don’t think the title has anything to do with sexuality, Musa. However, I find this woman insufferable 😐 Bro, we get it - You got divorced! Sorry! But now it’s become her whole identity; she just wants everyone to feel sorry for how heartbroken she is,” he vented.

Rachel Kolisi reveals a stress-related illness

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that on Sunday, 14 December 2025, Rachel Kolisi shared that she had been receiving treatment for an issue related to the pressure leading up to the announcement of the documentary.

Social media users responded with support and concern for her health, with some suggesting additional cities and virtual viewing options for the documentary screening.

