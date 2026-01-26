A man posted a video about how far amapiano has spread across the diverse population in Mzansi

The guy shared a hilarious video of his song recommendation accomodate amapiano's growing popularity

The TikTok video featured the man's amapiano dance moves that were an entertaining spectacle

A young man on Facebook shared a different take on amapiano. He recognised how the music genre in South Africa is spreading beyond racial boundaries.

A man shared an Amapiano-Afrikaans music fusion. Image: @thandile.tman.9

The young man introduced people to an amapiano music blend featuring an Afrikaans musician's track on his Facebook video. The man also busted funny moves that went perfectly with the amapiano fusion.

In a post on TikTok, a young man @thandile.tman.9 showed that he was happy to see people of various demographics get into Amapiano. His caption shared that he felt he had the perfect song for white people getting into amapiano. He was blasting a Bernice West hit song, Lyfie, with amapiano instrumentals added to it. The man was dancing to a beat which sounded like a fusion of rock and amapiano. Watch the video of the music by clicking here:

South Africa jokes about amapiano

Many people thought that the music the man was playing was catchy. Many cracked jokes about how the Afrikaans song sounded as an Amapiano banger. Online users raved about the man's moves, saying he had too much rhythm. Read the comments about the Amapiano fusion below:

Bernice West's song was used as amapiano. Image: @bernicewest

Bianca Beukes Muller said:

"You dance this song from Bernice West like we Afrikaans ppl dance the Mandoza song we give it our all."

Gaone Motsopa wrote:

"You are not supposed to have rhythm…you are supposed to go left when the song goes right "

Khanyisa Volwana joked:

"If you had less rhythm it would be perfect."

Faith Lunje Mkhabela was amused:

" WHY DIDN'T YOU DO THIS LAST YEAR? MY SON WOULD ROCK THIS IN HIS AFRIKAANS CLASS."

Sibongile Nkosi exclaimed:

"Mooi man. Just go easy on the rhythm."

Busa Isizwe Maps joked:

"Even the fan was dancing."

Basetsana Matjila Basi was amused:

"This would be a black child in one of the primary concerts."

Gemma-Leigh Evans added:

"Not the white socks, the mother in me is in pain."

Kersner Makwetja wrote:

"Your rhythm is African. They can't steal you brother, it's technical."

Astry Ntimbana Mndluli wondered:

"How do you manage to keep a serious face."

Betra Malema added:

"Your dancing is too good, you have to go faster than the beat."

Itshokeng Sue Kekana gushed and wanted more of the Afrikaans song:

"Ooh but the beat slaps, what's the name of the song? "

