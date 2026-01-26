A woman from France showed people that she knows South African music with a riveting performance

The lady did a rendition of a South African hit by Aymos and Ami Faku, but she translated it into her home language

The South African song that the woman shared was in a local Language by she seamlessly translated it

In a post on TikTok, a French woman left South Africans impressed. The lady pulled off in unexpected cover, where she sang a South African song in a different language.

A French woman translated a South African song into French. Image: @kazeli_official

The lady went viral, and her videos reached South African TikTok, and they shared their opinions. The woman's rendition of a South African song showed people just how universal the language of music is.

In a post on TikTok, a woman, @kazeli_official, showed people that she was a big fan of South African music. She translated an isiZulu song into French as she sang Fatela. The young lady's pronunciation of French words fit perfectly with the beat and harmony of the song. Watch the video of the French woman singing below:

South Africa amazed by French singer

Many people thought that the woman from France was amazing for covering a song in isIZulu. The hit song is about always having room for forgiveness in a relationship. The song includes lyrics letting a lover know there is still a chance of reconciliation following issues. Aymos feat. Ami Faku's hit song encourages reconciliation in relationships, putting love above all else.

Ami Faku is the vocalist behind the hit song 'Fatela'. Image: @ami_faku / Instagram

People showered the French singer with compliments for covering Fatela. Read the comments below

jacobradebe530 appreciate the woman's rendition:

"I like this it sound so perfectly done... is like the original version ❤️"

𐙚 Itz_Cute_Avatar 🎀💐 said:

"Yoh this caught me so off guard mei sista u sang beautifully 😭"

ℳ_𝓉𝓉𐙚 wrote:

"She even sang it better than me😭"

leratokau948 exclaimed:

"Wow wow 🤯🤯 your voice is Incredible and the way you sang was like you wrote it ❤️"

Raster the king said:

"Kazeli seeing this piece just pictured you on stage with light camera and everything...your voice is so moving🥰🥰"

ルカEDITS exclaimed:

"Wow what a beautiful voice you have, it makes me feel like I want to cry 😭😭"

LAYLA🥰 said:

"Girl you can do it better than I thought bc girly that's wonderful and I can't stop watch shela fela wow❤️"

Melo added another seal of approval:

"As a South African i approve 👌"

Sun_shine gushed:

"Other countries are becoming one of us."

⋆.ೃ࿔*:･⋆whimsi_soul⋆.ೃ࿔*:･⋆𓂃 added:

"Omgggg😭😭😭 South Africans do we accept Because its a yes from me 😭"

