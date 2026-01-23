A casual language lesson between a Venda woman and her Chinese friend turned into an unexpectedly funny exchange

The moment struck a chord because it reflected a familiar experience for many South Africans, where teaching a home language often comes with confusion

The clip stood out for its authenticity, with no scripting or exaggeration, making the laughter feel real and the cultural exchange easy to appreciate

What started as a simple lesson ended up showing how language, humour, and culture naturally collide in everyday life.

On 20 January 2026, TikTok user @shazian19 shared a light-hearted video showing herself teaching her Chinese friend how to speak Tshivenda. The woman, who is Venda, filmed the moment as she introduced him to basic words and phrases in her home language. As she patiently explained each word, her friend reacted with disbelief, joking that some of the words sounded made up and questioning how they could possibly mean anything. Despite the teasing, the words were real, and the exchange unfolded playfully, with both of them laughing through the lesson. The video was filmed casually and posted online, where it quickly caught attention for its humour and warmth.

South Africa’s many languages often come with unique sounds and expressions that can surprise those hearing them for the first time. Tshivenda, like many indigenous languages, carries deep cultural meaning, even if it sounds unfamiliar to outsiders. Moments like these highlight how language learning is rarely perfect and often filled with confusion, jokes, and misunderstandings. At the same time, they show how sharing language can become a bridge between cultures rather than a barrier.

Language lessons turn into laughs online

The clip spread widely because viewers enjoyed the honest reactions and playful roasting from the Chinese friend. Social media users related to the experience of trying to learn a new language and being shocked by how different it sounds.

The balance between humour and respect made the moment feel genuine rather than forced. Social media users saw user @shazian19’s video as a wholesome reminder of South Africa’s diversity. It left many smiling at how cultural exchange can be funny, awkward, and still deeply meaningful.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Smooth talker said:

“The dog, after hearing this video. 😂”

zeneusa1 said:

“I like it when he says ‘who created these words’. 🤣🤣”

Ntswaki Matjotine said:

“He is the most handsome man in China. 🥰😍”

Eddie bl said:

“Mpya means (new) in Luganda.”

Mbuso Mahlangu said:

“Why is spelling every word correctly? I am stressed. 😭🤚🏽”

Olorato said:

“It was at this moment that he realised. 🤣😭”

Koketso_28 said:

“Please pronounce my name correctly. 😩😂”

royalty girl said:

“One thing I will never do again in this life is to watch your videos in a taxi. 🤣”

Justice said:

“He was like ‘this one is lying… How can mpya mean dog’ 🤔 but he just had to believe because he can’t prove anything. 😭😂😂”

huliiee said:

“He is tired; speaking Venda is not easy. 🥺”

Keneilwetjiane said:

“Who created this word and how? 😭🤣”

Nokuzola Nchabeleng said:

“Who created these words mpya. 🤣🤣 I’m dead, Alston. ♥️”

