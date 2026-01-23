A non-South African content creator brought back one of Mzansi’s most unforgettable political memes

The video showed how South African internet culture often travels far beyond local borders, especially when humour and accents are involved

Viewers were drawn in by the familiarity of the meme and the unexpected accuracy of the recreation, proving that some jokes never really get old

Years later, a mispronounced phrase by former South African president Jacob Zuma still has the power to unite South Africans through laughter. And it has become a world-renowned meme that continues to carry the Mzansi DNA.

On 20 January 2026, TikTok user @sorude, known for her Asian-led content, shared a humorous reaction video recreating a viral moment involving former South African president Jacob Zuma. The clip referenced an old meme where Zuma struggled to say “in the beginning” during a speech, instead saying ‘in the beninging,’ a moment that later became widely shared online after someone dubbed over his real speech. Although she is not South African, the creator explained that the clip caught her attention due to how often it resurfaced on her timeline. She reposted the video after her previous upload disappeared, adding humour and sarcasm as she recited the now-famous phrase. She also clarified that the audio was part of a long-running meme and not the original speech.

The resurfacing of the ‘in the beninigng’ moment highlights how South African political moments often live far beyond their original context. Over the years, snippets from speeches have become cultural references, especially when they tap into humour around accents, public speaking, and political theatre. In a country where politics and humour often intersect, such moments are recycled online as a way of coping, laughing, and reflecting on leadership through satire rather than outrage.

A meme that refuses to die online

The video posted by user @sorude quickly gained traction again, largely because the meme already holds a familiar place in South African internet culture. Viewers were amused by how someone outside the country could so accurately recreate a moment locals know by heart. The humour lay in the delivery, the accent play, and the reminder of a clip that many thought had already run its course.

By the end, people viewed the post as light-hearted rather than offensive, appreciating how South African culture continues to travel across borders through humour. It reminded many that some internet moments never really disappear; they just wait for the right time to resurface.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Anniciam said:

“We don't know him, it's AI.”

Nzwakie said:

“Ey, South Africans, come hide behind me. 😭🤣”

LorrelBecauseImWorthIt said:

“No one in South Africa uses the word ‘beginning’ anymore. It's in the benninging’. 😂😏”

Mamparas_cpm said:

“Look, lady, we also don't know that guy!”

ThepsCorner said: “I'm a very proud black South African and not at all ashamed. We have our own languages, you know, and English doesn't measure our intelligence. 🔥”

Lesedidlamini said:

“We've been exposed.”

JayDa said:

“No one is allowed to laugh at him but us. 🤣🤣”

Winstonshale said:

“Bro, this was really our president. 😭”

Roia L Tembo said:

“The funny part is that he didn't even say that; it's not his voice. It's dubbed over; the original video is when he is struggling to say the long number, which is equally funny.”

Emily said:

“I refuse to believe Zuma said that. 🤣”

Alexndriawoodlawn said:

“And he actually said listen properly. 😂”

Yolanda Botha said:

“As an Afrikaans-speaking South African, I can honestly say sometimes the English just runs out on us. 😆😆”

Check out the TikTok video below:

