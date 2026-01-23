A mother’s attempt to keep up with her son’s Afrikaans quickly turned into a humorous reality check

The video reflected a common South African household experience, where education introduces new languages

Viewers connected with the honesty of the moment, recognising the quiet pressure parents feel when their children move ahead linguistically

On day one of schools just opening, one Mzansi woman realised that learning a new language at her age won’t be easy.

The picture on the right showcased Otshepeng's son in his school uniform. Image: @otshepeng907

Source: TikTok

On 14 January 2026, TikTok user @otshepeng907 shared a humorous video filmed shortly after schools reopened for the year. In the clip, the woman showed her young son, who had just started attending an Afrikaans school, confidently speaking Afrikaans at home. As he greeted her and spoke fluently, she struggled to respond, battling even the basic greetings. The contrast between her confidence and his ease with the language created a funny and relatable moment. She shared the video online, joking about how difficult it felt to learn a new language later in life.

South Africa’s education system often exposes children to new languages early, making it easier for them to adapt. Parents, however, sometimes find themselves playing catch-up, especially when their children attend schools where a different home language is used. Afrikaans remains one of the country’s most widely spoken languages, and many families experience similar moments of children becoming translators in their own homes.

Learning a new language at home

The video by user @otshepeng907 gained traction because many parents related to the role reversal. Watching a child confidently speak while a parent struggles felt familiar to households navigating multilingual education. The humour was natural, driven by the son’s ease and the mother’s honest reaction.

Social media users responded warmly, seeing the moment as both funny and sweet. Some Afrikaans-speaking people also volunteered to help should she need help with the child's Afrikaans homework. It reflected everyday family life in South Africa, where language, learning, and laughter often collide.

The screenshot on the left captured a young boy who goes to an Afrikaans school. Image: @otshepeng907

Source: TikTok

How did Mzansi react?

Isabelnel2 said:

“Hi, I’m Afrikaans speaking, so if ever you want help with Afrikaans, I’m available at no charge. Just like helping people, and I know it must be hard. I always help my colleagues' kids in Afrikaans as well. Just a thought. Wish you all the best. 🥰”

Honey boo said:

“My daughter is also doing Afrikaans for the first time in grade 5. 😭😭 I only know how to pronounce 7de Laan. 😭😭😂”

Megan said:

“Grade 2 teacher here. 🙋 We will help with the Afrikaans homework. 💪”

Ninimaseko said:

“Lol, my daughter just started her grade R in an Afrikaans school. I know 10% of the Afrikaans school. There's a parents' meeting today at school, I'm not going because I won't understand, but we are learning together with my daughter. I believe I will know at least 30% by the end of this year.”

Bianca said:

“He will have so many Aunties here, we will help. ❤️”

Belinda said:

“Anyone who struggles with Afrikaans, just ask, we Afrikaans people are very lovable people and helpful, we can learn together. My daughter is a tutor and helps kiddies with Afrikaans while they teach her their language too.”

Busisiwe Vilakazi said:

“I love this for him, it's doable mommy. My nephew started and matriculated in an Afrikaans school, passed very well with a bachelor's and distinctions. 🥰❤️”

Italia Dlamini🇿🇦 said:

“To the white people here, I’m proud of you guys. 😍😍 Man, I love this South Africa. 😍”

Check out the TikTok video below:

