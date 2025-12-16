Rachel John, a content creator with Dutch and Nigerian background, shared a clip of herself speaking Afrikaans

The Get Ready With Me video showed the young woman putting on her makeup in front of a group of South African children

Local internet users thought that Rachel speaking the official national language was a great attempt

Rachel John, the Dutch-Nigerian content creator rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Springboks captain SIya Kolisi, shared a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) clip in which she spoke Afrikaans.

The video, posted on 15 December, 2025, showed the kickboxing enthusiast sitting outside a house with her makeup set up in front of her. Off-camera were a group of 11 children, who helped her with her Afrikaans and makeup. The philanthropist was likely in Jeffreys Bay, as she had previously shown love for the community. She also co-founded JBay Surf House, a non-profit organisation that provides a safe space and surf lessons to kids in the area.

While speaking, Rachel introduced herself, shared her love for surfing, and mentioned how she burned under the sun.

Given the mutual intelligibility between the South African language and Rachel's mother tongue, she spoke to the camera in Afrikaans:

"I speak a little Afrikaans because I'm Dutch."

Internet applauds Rachel John's Afrikaans attempt

People on the internet loved hearing Rachel speaking one of the official South African languages and her bond with the children.

@a_c_d_w told the public:

"This is so beautiful... all their laughter and how they correct her in Afrikaans."

@geraldine.kortje shared under the post:

"You are too beautiful, Rachel, and the children are too precious."

@xoxo77081 added in the comment section:

"Your Afrikaans is good. The kids taught you well."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Rachel's account below:

