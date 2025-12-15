“The Year Has Been Hard for Her” Woman Celebrates Young ‘Daughter-in-Law’s’ Report Results
- A woman on TikTok uploaded a video of herself embracing a girl she called her daughter-in-law
- She revealed that the learner, who had a baby, passed even though she had a tough year
- Online community members took to the comment section to congratulate both parties on the achievement
A woman named Shila Ntalasha shared a video of how proud she was of a person she called her daughter-in-law for passing Grade 11 and progressing to matric while having a baby. Several social media users applauded both Shila and the young woman for their hard work.
The video, posted on 11 December, 2025, showed the girl, holding her baby boy, handing Shila her report. The fashion designer reacted with much excitement and gave the girl a big hug.
"The year has been hard for her," Shila wrote, without revealing further personal details.
South Africans post congratulatory messages
Many people who watched the video on their For You Pages headed to the comment section to applaud the learner for not giving up on her studies despite having extra responsibilities.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
@skylar2023_ wrote under the post:
"Well done! It must have definitely been a challenge. Hard work pays off."
@jamblik said to the girl:
"Congratulations. You are an inspiration to many young women. May all your dreams come true, and may success find you and your loved ones."
@reyckeedas told Shila:
"I'm so proud of you for being so supportive."
@yayayayaaaaaayap shared with the mother:
"It's so gracious of you to be this happy for your daughter-in-law."
@taydenpixie added in the comments:
"Don’t worry, all will work itself out. My daughter is going to Grade 12. I was in Grade 10 when I had her."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Shila's account below:
3 Other stories about passing a grade
- In another article, Briefly News reported that two best friends celebrated passing matric after previously failing.
- Earlier this year, media personality Khanyi Mbau was in celebratory mode when her daughter passed Grade 12 with flying colours.
- In KwaZulu-Natal, a woman quit her job and returned to school, where she achieved outstanding results and obtained a bachelor's pass.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za