A woman on TikTok uploaded a video of herself embracing a girl she called her daughter-in-law

She revealed that the learner, who had a baby, passed even though she had a tough year

Online community members took to the comment section to congratulate both parties on the achievement

A woman celebrated her 'daughter-in-law's' report results. Images: @shilantalasha

A woman named Shila Ntalasha shared a video of how proud she was of a person she called her daughter-in-law for passing Grade 11 and progressing to matric while having a baby. Several social media users applauded both Shila and the young woman for their hard work.

The video, posted on 11 December, 2025, showed the girl, holding her baby boy, handing Shila her report. The fashion designer reacted with much excitement and gave the girl a big hug.

"The year has been hard for her," Shila wrote, without revealing further personal details.

South Africans post congratulatory messages

Many people who watched the video on their For You Pages headed to the comment section to applaud the learner for not giving up on her studies despite having extra responsibilities.

People online were happy to see the achievement. Image: Hinterhaus Productions

@skylar2023_ wrote under the post:

"Well done! It must have definitely been a challenge. Hard work pays off."

@jamblik said to the girl:

"Congratulations. You are an inspiration to many young women. May all your dreams come true, and may success find you and your loved ones."

@reyckeedas told Shila:

"I'm so proud of you for being so supportive."

@yayayayaaaaaayap shared with the mother:

"It's so gracious of you to be this happy for your daughter-in-law."

@taydenpixie added in the comments:

"Don’t worry, all will work itself out. My daughter is going to Grade 12. I was in Grade 10 when I had her."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Shila's account below:

